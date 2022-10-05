Messi surprises and agrees with European giant for next season, says journalist

Messi is leaving PSG. At the end of his contract with the Ligue 1 club, the Argentinian will not renew his contract and, in July 2023, when the current season comes to an end, the Argentinian will be a club again. That’s what the journalist says Veronica Brunaion your Twitter.

Messi arrived in Paris a season ago and this season is at his best. The shirt 30 managed to adapt to the style of play in France and, currently, alongside Neymar, he is the great name of PSG.

In the midst of its great season, PSG has been trying everything to reach a renewal agreement, but Messi’s idea is to leave Paris to return to Barcelona, ​​a club in which he is an idol and the greatest player in the club’s history. .

Talks between Laporta and Messi already took place weeks ago. At a dinner party, Laporta used his opportunity to get close to the player and make peace with him. It seems, then, that the dinner between the two greats had a big effect.

Messi is back at Barcelona

In exclusive information from journalist Veronica, on her social network, she confirms that Messi will be a Barcelona player at the end of the current season.

“July 1, 2023, Lionel Messi will be a Barça player”publish the source.

If that really happens, Messi will arrive at the new and old club at zero cost.