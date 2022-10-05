Michel Teló’s daughter appears at the little school with Fersoza and surprises

Thais Fersoza shows her daughter with Michel Teló at school and enchants

the singer’s wife Michel Teloactress and presenter Thais Fersoza, had a very different Tuesday! The famous likes to share many moments of her personal life with her fans. For this she uses her social networks and always shows beautiful family clicks.

The couple are the proud parents of two children, a boy and a girl. The brothers are very close in age, by the way. The firstborn of the famous is six-year-old Melinda. The youngest son, Teodoro, is five years old.

The family recently moved. They have been living in Rio de Janeiro for some time. But when they arrived in the Marvelous City, they chose to rent a temporary house. It was only now that the two bought a gigantic mansion to live with the children.

The property is in a luxurious gated community. Before being sold by Michel Telo, the property belonged to actors and presenters Flávia Alessandra and Otaviano Costa. However, the countryman bought the mansion of actress Bruna Marquezine, who was the current owner of the house.

Recently, Thais Fersoza posed with her children in the heirs’ new room. In a beautiful click, the brothers appear sitting on the bed. Mom pulls over a bunk bed and takes the opportunity to read a story before they go to sleep.

“And the best story of all we are writing together. How I love you my loves. How I admire you. I thank God every day and you for choosing me! Let’s go together!”, wrote the actress.

Apparently, Fersoza really likes stories for children! It turns out that this morning (04), she went to her daughter’s school to read a book to the students. “Delicious! Today was the day to read a book to Melinda’s gang”, said the actress.

Full of pride, the wife of Michel Telo even revealed his tactics to please the kids! “Today was really cool. We went to school and I went to read a book to the class. So I took some cookies, cupcakes, carrot with chocolate. I was very successful, I was very happy. It’s very special for mom,” she said.

