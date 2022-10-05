Microsoft says Nintendo and PlayStation will stay ahead of it even after buying Activision

Microsoft says that buying Activision Blizzard King will have benefits for the entire industry and that even so, Sony and PlayStation will continue to lead the way in the video game market.

In a new site dedicated to the acquisition that is giving a lot of talk, Microsoft talks about what it refers to as benefits for all. In addition, he says that in this way the video game market will enjoy greater competition, while Nintendo and PlayStation remain the biggest companies in gaming.

Microsoft even says that buying Activision Blizzard King will mean benefits for everyone from gamers to creators, even those who don’t even have one of their devices.

Since “we want to enable people to play games anywhere, anytime and on any device,” Microsoft says the deal will have benefits far beyond the Xbox market.

“And developers deserve more options to build, distribute and monetize their revolutionary games. When we do this, we all win. That’s why we share more about the industry and how our acquisition of Activision Blizzard fits into our gaming strategy.”

Microsoft also says that with Game Pass, the consumer can choose not to even buy the game, can pay for a month and have the alternative of not paying the full price of a game.

The deal is giving a lot of talk and recently, PlayStation and Google talked with the authorities of the European Union about, in their perspective, the possible consequences of this purchase. PlayStation’s Jim Ryan even said that it would be detrimental to the industry to have Activision’s series in the hands of Microsoft.