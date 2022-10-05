Minister of Justice orders PF to investigate research institutes – News

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, determined, this Tuesday (4), that the Federal Police open an investigation into polling institutes that made mistakes in the predictions for this year’s elections.



“Very discrepant results, numbers that are very different from reality, from the final result of the election. It is a doubt that the Brazilian population has. The methodology of research institutes has been questioned a lot. criminal activity in this result by one of these companies, we determined the installation of the investigation by the Federal Police”, said Torres, in an interview with Record TV.

The main companies in the country that carry out surveys on the preference of the Brazilian electorate were wrong in several predictions for the first round of this year, which took place on Sunday (2). Some samples, for example, gave less than 40% of the votes to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and pointed to the possibility of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) winning without the need for a second round, which did not happen. .

In order for the Ministry of Justice to communicate to the PF about the need for an investigation, it is necessary that there be representation by someone who feels harmed. In the case of research institutes, the communication of crime was filed by the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto.

According to Torres, the research institutes may have engaged in fraudulent dissemination of electoral research, a crime provided for in the election law. “It is a crime that, in theory, induces people to make their decision. It violates the constitutional right to vote, to the free decision of the citizen. So, it is extremely important to investigate to avoid this type of conduct. be investigated and needs to be punished.”





According to the minister, one of the intentions of the inquiry is to give more security to voters. “It’s an activity carried out by companies and we need to understand that. So that the population can have peace of mind. In an era where there is so much talk about fake news, if a survey is false, fraudulent, there is no greater fake news than this in a moment as important for the nation as is the election. The presidential election mainly, which will decide the course of the country”, he stressed.

“Every election there is this questioning. Every election we have these discrepant results from the polls and we need to end this in Brazil. To understand this methodology, to see if it really is working. .









National Congress reaction

In Congress, deputies and senators expressed dissatisfaction with the institutes’ lack of assertiveness. Lawmakers at the base of the government promised to call for the creation of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) to investigate the companies.

In addition, the government leader in the Chamber of Deputies, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), told the R7 that intends to present a bill to punish research institutes that miss the results of elections in Brazil.

According to Barros, the performance of companies is a concern. Therefore, he advocates a reaction from Congress. “We are going to discuss, later this year, a project to criminalize polls that do not match the results of the elections or that are outside the margin of error, with jail and fine”, he detailed.



