More conservative, new Congress could facilitate Bolsonaro’s 2nd government or make Lula’s administration more difficult

Centrão parties have larger seats in the Chamber of Deputies, indicating that identity and human rights agendas should not have space in the next legislature

Facade of the National Congress Palace, located in Brasilia



The Liberal Party, acronym for the president Jair Bolsonaro, was the one that elected more federal deputies in 2022. With 23 elected, the PL has 99 representatives. With the prospect of a merger between the União Brasil and Progressistas (PP) parties, they should reach 106 seats. The three parties are considered members of the Centrão. The Workers’ Party was also one of the most elected parliamentarians, with 12 new congressmen and reaching 68 members of the bench. As strongest conservative group in the Chamber of Deputies, the identity and human rights agendas should not have space in the next legislature. In the Federal Senate, of the 27 senators elected this year, 18 also have a more conservative profile. If President Jair Bolsonaro is reelected, it will be easier for him to govern with the National Congress. The former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), if elected in the second round, on October 30, will need to make more effort and political articulation to approve projects and govern Brazil. The female bench increased in the Chamber of Deputies from 15% to 18%. In addition, for the first time, the house will have two transsexual parliamentarians, Erika Hilton (PSOL-SP) and Duda Salabert (PDT-MG). The federation of PT, PCdoB and PV elected 21 federal deputies, 18 from PT and 3 from PCdoB. The PL elected 17 deputies.

