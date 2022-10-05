Moreira Salles brothers offer to pay for school construction in Lonier; Botafogo outlines planning for CT and stadium

O Lonier Spacebought by Moreira Salles and used by Botafogo, has a strategy planned for the coming years. And it involves another donation from the brothers to the club. In an event held by Botafogo Youth Fans last weekend, John Textor spoke openly about plans for the location.

The SAF investor alvinegra has already had several conversations with Walter and Joao Moreira Salleswho intend to build a school in CT.

– When we arrived, they weren’t even mowing the lawn. It’s no use having good players if we don’t support them. I come to say that I have a great relationship with the Moreira Salles brothers, they are wonderful people. They wrote me a long letter to teach me about the history of Botafogo, about the evolution of Brazilian football and they taught me to understand about a lot of things. They made me an offer, and of course they donated the place, to build a school for the boys to get an education. Players will not only learn to play football, but have access to education. The money they literally offered to donate, from the heart. It’s something beyond what you can imagine, they’re great people – said Textor, according to “Lance!”.

The plans are long term. For 2023, the trend is for the professional team to stabilize at Lonier.

– The Lonier next year will only be for the main team, we are going to make two more fields, we are going to demolish the structures that are still there. This will be good while we are creating a project for a land closer to Rio that will also embrace the professional team. When that happens Lonier will stay to be the school. Everything will be close to help Botafogo – ended Textor.

Regarding the stadium, John Textor has plans for Nilton Santos.

– I don’t want to leave Nilton Santos. They’ll give full control of the stadium for 50 years, we’ll get rid of the athletics track. We’re going to spend less money than expected because there’s already a lot of structure built, I can spend US$ 50 million and have a new grandstand around the field. We will use the current structure to create new stands closer to the pitch, I see this at Crystal Palace, we need this. In the area behind the goals, where there will be a lot of space, we can create stands, restaurants create things for people in the North Zone. The mayor gave us a huge piece of land, it’s near Barra da Tijuca, Lonier – he added.