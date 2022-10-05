Motorola Moto Watch 100 launched in Brazil; check the official price

The Moto Watch 100 can be used to receive various notifications, but it does not run Google Wear OS. Instead, we have a proprietary system known as Moto Watch OS, which is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Starting with the construction, we are talking about a watch that has an aluminum housing, while its bracelets are made of silicone. The LCD display is 1.3 inches, and the device connects with the smartphone using Bluetooth 5.

In an official statement released this Wednesday morning (5), Motorola launched the new Moto Watch 100 in the Brazilian market. The device arrives in the country with a circular design, GPS and a series of features aimed at health monitoring.

Seeking to serve the public that is concerned with monitoring the quality of life, the new Moto Watch 100 has a heart rate sensor, and it also allows you to measure blood oxygen levels (SpO2) and can also monitor the sleep quality of the user.

The smart watch supports tracking of various fitness exercises: 26 sports are supported, including basketball, cycling, cricket, crossfit, hiking, football, snowboarding, strength training and more.

Another highlight that deserves to be mentioned is the presence of 5 ATM certification to guarantee water resistance, in addition to native GPS so that the user does not need the smartphone during a walk, for example.

To complete the set, the Moto Watch 100 has a 355 mAh battery, which supports fast charging. According to the manufacturer, it can go from zero to 100% in just one hour, while the general autonomy reaches two weeks.

Filadelfo Costa, Motorola Sales Director, commented on the launch in Brazil: