MPE asks for inquiry into the ‘myth picanha’ of the meat house in Gusttavo Lima

The Electoral Public Prosecutor’s Office called the Regional Electoral Court of Goiás to order country singer Gusttavo Lima and Casa de Carnes Frigorífico Goiás to be sentenced to pay a fine of R$ 20,000 for irregular electoral propaganda. The action is linked to the use, in May, of a helicopter fully decaled in green and yellow, with the message ‘Bolsonaro Presidente’.

The representation was announced by the Prosecutor’s Office this Monday (3/10), one day after the first round of the elections, but the petition was presented to the TRE on Thursday (27/9). The company listed in the lawsuit is the same company that received an order from the Regional Electoral Court on Sunday (2/10) to suspend a promotion of prime meats for R$22 a kilo, alluding to reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro.





The Public Electoral Ministry in Goiás determined this Monday (3/10), that the Federal Police open an investigation into the promotion called ‘picanha myth’.

With regard to the representation that also affects the singer Gusttavo Lima, the assessment of the auxiliary regional Electoral prosecutor José Ricardo Teixeira Alves is that, with the overflight of the helicopter attached to a Bolsonaro motorcycle in Goiânia, in May, electoral propaganda was made ‘ by means of plotting in a private aircraft, with a clear “outdoor” effect and in a closed period’.

“Frigorífico Goiás and Gusttavo Lima are responsible for the electoral offense. The former as the owner of the helicopter and the latter as a singer of national and international fame who ceded his image to the company and made extensive use of it in the circumstances of the case”, says Teixeira.

The MP argues that ‘the visual effect of a billboard presupposes an advertising device of reasonable size, with a degree of sophistication in the material used, in addition to being fixed in public places with a large flow of people’. For the organ, the sticker of the helicopter in question has ‘clear electoral connotation, as it conveys the name of a candidate for office in the year of the elections, especially due to the public and notorious support of singer Gusttavo Lima for the current president’.

“Although the text does not contain an explicit request to vote, the electoral appeal is frank and deliberate, given the evident intention to influence the formation of voters’ will, aiming at the 2022 Elections”, ponders Teixeira.

The Goiás Electoral MP informed that he learned about the pivot helicopter of the action in May, with the information that the fully adhesive aircraft was on the helipad of the Frigorífico Goiás store, in the southern sector of Goiânia. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the electoral law only allows stickers on vehicles and residential windows when the piece is up to half a square meter.

With the images of the helicopter in hand, the MP even demanded explanations from the country singer and the company. Gusttavo Lima informed that, at the time, he and the meatpacking company had an image use contract, which was later terminated. The aircraft was transferred to another company in August, says the MP.

WITH THE WORD, THE SINGER AND THE REFRIGERATOR

Until the publication of this text, the report sought contact with Gusttavo Lima and Casa de Carnes Frigorífico Goiás, but without success. The space is open for demonstrations.

