MPE asks PF to investigate possible electoral crime committed by Frigorífico Goiás after riot over ‘picanha myth’ | Goiás

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The MPE’s request was made on Monday (3). The riot took place on Sunday (2), the day of the first round of Election 2022, when the meatpacker announced a promotion on social media that a kilo of picanha would be sold at R$ 22 for anyone wearing the Brazilian shirt. The original value was R$ 129.99.

To g1the PF office said that it received the request, but that it still does not have information on whether or not a police investigation has been opened.

An employee of Frigorífico Goiás said by telephone, on the morning of this Tuesday, that the company will not comment on the case.

1 of 2 Frigorífico de Goiânia announces ‘myth picanha’ at R$22 on election day and generates turmoil, Goiás — Photo: Montage/g1 Frigorífico de Goiânia announces ‘myth picanha’ at R$22 on election day and generates turmoil, Goiás — Photo: Montage/g1

The advertising, released by the meatpacker, used the image of president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL). With that, the MPE understood that the company committed a crime by: carrying out electoral propaganda similar to the exit of the ballot box to gather voters; publish propaganda for a political party or its candidate; and by publishing the contents on the internet on election day.

The author of the request is the auxiliary regional Electoral Attorney José Ricardo Teixeira Alves. He said that, in a first analysis, it was possible to perceive the possible configuration of crimes foreseen in the Electoral Code.

On election day, the Regional Electoral Court (TRE) even suspended the sale of the “myth picanha” and asked for the removal of disclosure on social networks, under penalty of a fine of R$ 10 thousand per hour of non-compliance.

2 of 2 Confusion in a refrigerator after ad for the promotion of ‘picanha myth’, in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Confusion in a refrigerator after ad for the promotion of ‘picanha myth’, in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

Woman died after riot

The family of the woman, who died after feeling sick during the confusion at the refrigerator door, registered a report on Sunday (2). The case was initially registered as an accidental death.

The victim’s husband is a retired firefighter and said that she already had a preexisting disease and that they went to the fridge and that there was a crowd at the door. With that, the woman ended up being squeezed and decided to wait for her husband in the car.

When the man returned, he noticed that his wife’s leg was very swollen and she was complaining a lot of pain. The couple then returned home. The husband also said that he went out to vote, but the wife called saying that she was still in a lot of pain. He came back and took her to a hospital to receive first aid.

The doctors then transferred her to a unit specializing in angiology, as the problem was vascular. However, the woman could not resist and died from hemorrhage.

The victim’s brother said that the woman had gone to take advantage of the “picanha myth” promotion to buy meat to celebrate her mother’s 71st birthday.

“Very sad. In fact, the meat was to celebrate our mother’s birthday”, said the brother, who did not want to be identified.

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás