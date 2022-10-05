Music star dies at 90 and fans are devastated

The singer died suddenly and took everyone by surprise

The singer Loretta Lynn, country music star, died this Tuesday (04), at the age of 90. In a statement provided to the Associated Press, the singer’s family said she died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

“Our precious mother, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, while sleeping at home on her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills. The family asked for privacy during this time as they are in mourning. An announcement about a memorial will be released,” the singer’s team wrote on social media.

She already had four children when she began her music career in the early 1960s, her songs reflecting the pride she had of her rural Kentucky origins.

As a songwriter, she created the persona of a defiantly tough woman, a contrast to the stereotypical image of most country singers. She wrote fearlessly about sex and love, betrayals, divorce and birth control and sometimes got into trouble with radio programmers over topics that even rock artists shied away from.

Her biggest hits came in the 60’s and 70’s, including Coal Miner’s Daughter, You Ain’t Woman Enough, The Pill, Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind) and Rated X. the first woman to be named Artist of the Year at the genre’s two major awards, first by the Country Music Association in 1972 and then by the Academy of Country Music three years later.

Isa Scherer shows belly after the birth of the twins, loses 16kg and says: “Zero close to the body I like”, Attitude of Rebeca Abravanel with SIlvio Santos inside the car amazes and she demands: “Excuse me” Sonia Abrão columnist exposes psychotic outbreak of ex-BBB and attempt to take life: “Cut the neck”