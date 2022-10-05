Nanda Costa and his wife pose with twin daughters: “beautiful babies”

Nanda Costa and Lan Lanh appear with their twins and impress

the artist couple Nanda Costa and Lan Lan starred in an image of pure cuteness. In fact, who stole the show were the twins of the actress and the musician. Little Kim and Tiê were born on October 19, 2021 and in a few days they will complete their first year of life.

Together for more than 8 years, the famous assumed the relationship in 2018. The dream of motherhood came after an in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure. Very active on social media, Nanda Costa was sharing experiences throughout the pregnancy and growth of the duo.

As soon as Kim and Tiê completed six months of life, the actress resumed her work in front of the small screen. Lan Lanh, in turn, is fulfilling the intense schedule of shows, including in the band of the singer Maria Bethânia. Even with the moms already with their professional life in full swing, the family outings and the various moments together continue.

Recently, the musician showed a photo in which she, Nanda, Tiê and Kim posed smiling before the tour. “Today is the day to vaccinate our girls and move forward with faith and hope for a better future”, wrote Lan Lanh.

The twins made fun in front of the cameras. While the baby who was with the actress. she came up with her tongue hanging out like she was making a face. The other daughter of Nanda Costa appears on the musician’s lap pointing to the camera lens.

It didn’t take long for internet users to send very affectionate messages praising the beauty of the heiresses. “What beautiful babies!” declared a follower. “These children are so beautiful! I’m in love!”, said another fan. Another follower said: “Very beautiful, they look like their mothers”. “How beautiful they are, Lan and Nanda! ️I’m completely in love with them”, guaranteed another internet user.

