Napoli puts in six and makes Ajax new victim of rout in Champions | Champions League

Napoli only work with routs in the Champions League. This Tuesday, the Italian team stifled Ajax in the middle of the Johan Cruijff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and won 6-1, in a comeback. The team led by coach Luciano Spalletti maintained 100% success in group A with the result in the game valid for the 3rd round of the Champions League.
Napoli players celebrate a goal over Ajax in the Champions League – Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Ajax even took the lead, with an unintentional goal from Kudus just in the 9th minute of the game – after Taylor’s cross kick, the ball hit the striker in the small area and went inside. From then on, the visitors took control of the match, taking advantage of the space in the back of Blind and a Dutch team very poorly posted defensively and making many mistakes.
Raspadori, Di Lorenzo and Zielinski turned the score around in the first half. And Napoli kept their grip in the second half. Raspadori widened at 2 minutes of the second half, in a play initiated by Pasveer’s wrong ball out. Kvaratskhelia and Simeone closed the coffin. In the midst of it all, Tadic was even sent off when he took the second yellow card, for taking Elmas by the neck in a ball dispute.
Coach Alfred Schreuder and Kudus shake hands after Ajax’s home defeat of Napoli in the Champions League – Photo: Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images
This was Napoli’s third victory in this edition of the Champions League, and also the third rout. Before the FIFA Date break in September, the Napoletan team scored 4-1 at Liverpool (at home) and 3-0 at Rangers (away). Still unbeaten all season, the Italian club leads group C with 9 points, while Ajax is in 3rd place with 3 points.
In the next round, the teams face each other with the field control reversed. On October 12, it will be the turn of the confrontation at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Naples, Italy.