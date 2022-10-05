NASA studies mysterious object that ‘sticked’ to helicopter on Mars

NASA reported that a strange object was found in an aircraft (Getty Image)

An unidentified item was trapped in the US space agency’s helicopter

NASA is investigating to find out the origin of the strange object

Organization does not rule out the possibility of being alien material

What could be a mysterious object that got stuck on the Ingenuity, the US space agency’s helicopter used on Mars to look for signs of life on the planet? That’s what NASA wants to find out.

The Sun newspaper reported that the agency confirmed that “a small piece of foreign object debris was seen in footage from the helicopter’s navigation camera as part of its 33rd flight”, which took place in September.

This item was attached for a short time and quickly detached from the aircraft. On the occasion, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory used Twitter to share a GIF with the object attached to the foot of the equipment during the ascent.

This time, Ingenuity’s 33rd Mars flight lasted around 55 seconds. The space agency says the aircraft traveled about 111 meters before landing. NASA confirmed that “Ingenuity and Perseverance [robô espacial lançado em 2020] are working to identify the source of the debris.”

The organization also explains that some “man-made” objects are scattered across the surface of Mars because of explorations carried out over the years. Even so, scientists are still intrigued to identify the unusual object that appeared during the expedition.

The agency claimed that “Ingenuity and Perseverance [robô espacial lançado em 2020] are working to identify the source of the debris.” That is, the idea of ​​alien material remains on the list.