NÁUTICO suffers a lot, but wins TOMBENSE and is still helped by the stumbling blocks of rivals; check out

Still insisting on contradicting the statistics, Náutico beat Tombense by 4×3, on Tuesday night (4), in Aflitos, for the 33rd round of Série B of the Brasileirão.

And it was a result on the basis of overcoming, showing that he still dreams of permanence. Even leaving behind on the scoreboard after 11 minutes, the alvirrubros looked for a turnaround in the first half and scored the three goals before the break.

Defender Wellington, right-back Victor Ferraz and striker Everton Brito were the ones who scored. The miners had noted with Kleiton.

It turns out that in the final stage, the miners managed to draw with Igor Henrique and Jean Lucas, to the despair of the crowd, who were already letting out angry screams in the stands.

It was up to Jean Carlos, in the 35th minute, to guarantee the victory suffered, but much celebrated for Náutico: 4×3.

Despite the result, Náutico remains in the bottom of Serie B with 30 points. However, hopes were rekindled, especially considering that all the teams that are in the relegation zone lost.

CSA, Operário and Brusque were defeated by Grêmio, Vasco and Sport, respectively. Novorizontino, 16th, drew with Bahia. With that, the distance to exit the Z4 is now seven points.

Despite having less than a 0.5% chance of permanence, according to the Chance de Gol website, Timbu would achieve the miracle of escaping sticking by winning all their games and hoping for more setbacks from the teams mentioned above.

The Náutico returns to the field next Friday (7), at 19h, at Heriberto Hülse, in Santa Catarina. In addition to this confrontation, the alvirrubros will need to keep the dryer on in the following games: CSA x Sampaio Corrêa, Chapecoense x Operário, Bahia x Brusque and Vasco x Novorizontino.

