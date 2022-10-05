new ADVANCE amount is paid WHEN? See PAYMENT DATE and which AMOUNT you will withdraw in OCTOBER

O Brazil aid continues with the NEW payment schedule in this TUESDAY (10/04).

THIRTEENTH AID BRAZIL: WAS IT RELEASED TODAY, 10/03?

Aid Brazil Value in SEPTEMBER

Brazil Aid in SEPTEMBER

Payroll Loan of R$2,500 from Auxílio Brasil

Complete Calendar AUXÍLIO BRASIL SEPTEMBER

BRAZIL AID MONEY in SEPTEMBER

AID BRAZIL OCTOBER

What many beneficiaries want to know is whether the same anticipation of SEPTEMBER in October. However, this thesis has not yet been confirmed.

Ministry of Citizenship revealed probable payment date for the Auxílio Brasil loan – freepik



WHAT IS THE VALUE OF BRAZIL AID IN SEPTEMBER?

The benefit amount in September will be BRL 600.00.

Therefore, the BRAZIL AID CALENDAR IN SEPTEMBER continues to be paid according to the Ministry of Citizenship.

ASSISTANCE BRAZIL SEPTEMBER CALENDAR

The big doubt, as mentioned above, of the beneficiaries was about the payday of Brazil aid in September.

Everything indicates that the Brazil aid will be paid on its usual date in this month of September, starting from the day 19. See full below:

ASSISTANCE BRAZIL SEPTEMBER CALENDAR

If the Government does not change the schedule, this will be the CALENDAR DO AUXÍLIO BRASIL IN SEPTEMBER.

Final NIS 1: September 19;

Final NIS 2: September 20;

Final NIS 3: September 21;

Final NIS 4: September 22;

Final NIS 5: September 23;

Final NIS 6: September 26;

Final NIS 7: September 27;

Final NIS 8: September 28;

Final NIS 9: September 29;

Final NIS 0: 30 September.

LOAN CONSIGNED AUXÍLIO BRAZIL 2,500 REAIS CAN BE REQUESTED?



The fact is that the LOAN cannot yet be requested.

This is because it is necessary for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to sanction the measure and then for the regulation to be released by the Ministry of Citizenship.

AID BRAZIL OCTOBER

In October, the payment of Auxílio Brasil must take place in the last ten working days of the month. As in September, Auxílio Brasil October will follow the New Bolsa Família 2022 Calendar.

Bolsa Família Calendar; Brazil Assistance Calendar – Disclosure

