new ADVANCE amount is paid WHEN? See PAYMENT DATE and which AMOUNT you will withdraw in OCTOBER

O Brazil aid continues with the NEW payment schedule in this TUESDAY (10/04).

THIRTEENTH AID BRAZIL: WAS IT RELEASED TODAY, 10/03? See TABLE of AID BRAZIL 2022 and CALENDAR of BOLSA FAMÍLIA 2022

What many beneficiaries want to know is whether the same anticipation of SEPTEMBER in October. However, this thesis has not yet been confirmed.

