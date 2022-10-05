New bolsonarista, actress asked for a belt in Bolsonaro

Actress Cássia Kis, 64, came out in defense of presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL), last night, during the launch of the soap opera “Travessia” – which will replace “Pantanal”. What stands out in the artist’s position is that she has already declared her support for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

In the conversation with the journalists, which the columnist Lucas Pasin, from Splash, followed, Kis confirmed the information given by the newspaper Extra, which had indeed talked with the castmates of the new global plot about “the most important issue in Brazil in the time”.

Bolsonaro is a Christian. But a real Catholic he is not yet, but he can be. he is being supported [pelos católicos], and that is wonderful, because it is evident that President Bolsonaro has been transforming himself as a man. He recognizes that he talked a lot of nonsense, he has recognized this, especially because religious and spiritual life has been changing with great force.

Cassia Kis

Still in the dialogue with the press, she suddenly cited a prophecy that would be from Our Lady about the future of Brazil. According to Cássia Kis, the country has changed positively with Bolsonaro, “just don’t see those who don’t want to”.

Actress Cássia Kis during voting for the 2022 elections in Rio de Janeiro Image: AgNews

“Bolsonaro had to take a beating”

The defense for Jair Bolsonaro’s re-election comes two years after the artist said that the President of the Republic should “take a beating from his mother’s belt” because of his attitudes during the pandemic.

In an interview with Veja magazine, Kis declared that he was very sad during the period of social isolation caused by the coronavirus. According to her, the behavior of the President of the Republic was that of a “childish man who has not matured”.

I cry every day and sometimes I have the feeling that I’m witnessing the end of the world, because you can’t live in peace knowing that there are people without food, without access to healthcare… The absurdities he says are things of a child, of a pampered man. Bolsonaro had to take a belt beating from his mother.

Cassia Kis

Without mincing words, she pointed out that Bolsonaro had a denialist attitude against public health for going against the guidelines of the minister of health at the time, Henrique Mandetta.

When I saw Mandetta talking, I even thought: ‘Brazil will come out of this story well’. There was a command there, he knew what he was doing. He dealt with science. Here comes Bolsonaro, mama’s boy, tantrum, wanting to show that he’s the boss. It’s unbelievable.

Cassia Kis

Cássia Kis detonated Bolsonaro in the pandemic Image: João Cotta/Globo

“I was PT”

Cássia Kis’ rift with former President Lula and his allies in national politics was officially expressed in 2015 — a year after Dilma Rousseff’s re-election as president of the republic.

During the Woman Observatory Trophy award, by the digital magazine Observatório Feminino, the artist reported that she became depressed due to politics.

“We are living a nightmare. The sad thing is that it is not a nightmare. It is a reality that began ten years ago. The country was destroyed. For five years Brazil has been going downhill. It only goes down, it doesn’t go up anymore. I read two newspapers a day and I feel very brave for that. My husband tells me to stop and I say I can’t. It seems like it won’t stop appearing ‘m’. With a very large ‘M’. It makes me despair to see so much nonsense”, she said. she, in the report brought by the site EGO

The artist did not hide that she suffered from a great disillusionment with politics and said that the PT (Workers’ Party) was sick.

I was PT. I went to dinners with Lula, and I saw him perform for half a dozen dripping cats. PT was not that. It is now a sick party, bandit. We have to react. We are not going to become a Venezuela.

Cassia Kis

She, however, did not declare who would be the new politician or party that would have her support. The following year, she took to the streets of Copacabana, in Rio de Janeiro, alongside Marcio Garcia, Susana Vieira and Marcelo Serrado during a protest against President Dilma Rousseff.

Cássia Kis stated that she stopped supporting the PT in 2015 Image: Playback/video

Last TV job

Cássia Kis is back on screen with the soap opera “Travessia”, which takes the place of “Pantanal” and premieres next Monday, 10, on TV Globo.

In her last work on television, the actress plays the villain Sidália. In the role, she will be a cunning executive who has worked for years at Guerra’s company (Humberto Martins) and will try to reach power through intrigue.