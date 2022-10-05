New Need for Speed ​​Unbound gets teaser and official reveal date

This Tuesday (04), EA released a brief teaser of the new game in the franchise Need for Speed. The video in question is 15 seconds long and shows the official acronym of the title NFSas well as the invitation to the official revelation that takes place next Thursday, the 6th, at 12 pm, Brasília time. Posteriorly, Official images of the game were taken from the disclosure website, revealing the name: Need for Speed ​​Unbound.

The link posted on Twitter leads to the official page of Need for Speed on Youtube, where fans will be able to follow the official reveal trailer of the game. ”Be one of the first to see the evolution of Need for Speed! Go fast and get noticed in the latest.”, invites the company in the description.

the new Need for Speed ​​game is titled Unbound (art leaked from EA’s own website) pic.twitter.com/ndjbJ3eS1L — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 4, 2022

As we previously reported here, the new franchise game can be called Need for Speed ​​Unbound and the game’s reveal trailer should be about 2-3 minutes long.

In addition, rumors also say that the game will arrive later this year, on December 2, featuring A$AP Rocky on the soundtrack.

In case you don’t remember, the new Need for Speed ​​appeared briefly on EA Play back in 2020, with very realistic graphics.

