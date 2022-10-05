New Scooby-Doo movie confirms Velma is a lesbian; see scenes

“Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” is the first production in the franchise to attest to what fans already knew

“Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!”, new animation from the “Scooby-Doo” franchise, confirmed what many fans already suspected about one of the main characters of the paranormal detective group: Velma is lesbian.

In two never-before-seen videos, the mind behind Mystery Inc. fall in love at first sight designer Coco Diablo, marking the first time a production in the franchise has spoken openly about the character’s sexuality. Check it out below:

Not only were fans already betting that Velma is a lesbian, but some producers, who worked on projects in the “Scooby-Doo!” over the years have championed the same, including James Gunnwho directed the adaptations in live actionand the supervisor of the 2010 animated series, Tony Cervone.

cervone revealed in an Instagram post that Velma was a lesbian and that they left their “intentions as clear as they could at the time“.”Most of our fans got it. For those who haven’t noticed, I suggest you take a closer look. there is nothing new here“, he wrote in 2020, while celebrating LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.

Already Gunn revealed on his social networks that, by making the two films live action franchise, tried to talk openly about Velma’s sexuality, but didn’t have the studio’s approval to address the matter.

“In 2001, Velma was explicitly a lesbian in my original script. But the studio was watering down, watering down until it became ambiguous (the recorded version) and then non-existent (the released version). Until she finally got a boyfriend (sequel)“, said the filmmaker. In the second film, the actor Seth Green (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) was introduced into the plot as the character’s love interest.

“Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” was released digitally this Tuesday, October 4th, in the United States, as part of the Halloween celebrations. In addition to the animation, Velma will also win a solo series, produced by Mindy Kaling (“The Office”).

