New VW Polo changes look and gets cheaper, but it must be safe

The Volkswagen Polo never had an easy life in Brazil. It debuted in 2002 as a premium compact at a time when consumers were still not willing to pay more for a small and more sophisticated hatchback. Result: despite being quite modern and refined for its time, it never took off in sales. Even so, it was only discontinued in 2015, not before after undergoing two restylings.

The return was brief and took place two years later, this time in line with the European market. Again with an advanced design, the hatch was the first model of the manufacturer built on the MQB modular platform, widely used in the Volkswagen Group brands and which today also serves Virtus, T-Cross and Nivus – just to mention the models produced in Brazil. .

Now the national Polo returns to move away from its ‘cousin’ sold in Europe with the first update of the current generation. The design had slight changes that follow the pattern of the Old Continent model at the front, but brings its own identity at the rear. This, however, is not necessarily good news, as while the European Polo adopted more horizontal taillights that invade the trunk lid, ‘our’ Polo changed only the lenses of the taillights, which preserved the same shape as before.

In the cabin, Volkswagen made specific changes at critical points. One of them is the finish, which received better quality materials and more meticulous assembly. The door panels, which were made entirely of rigid plastic, were given fabric appliqués. Depending on the version, the hatch also comes with appliqués scattered around the interior.

Interestingly, the German manufacturer decided to reduce the prices of the Polo line. Starting from R$82,990 in the MPI entry version (the only one available with the 1.0-liter naturally aspirated engine), it goes up to R$109,990 for the Highline configuration – a significant drop of R$7,000 in the case of the top-of-the-range version. But since there’s no such thing as a free lunch, it’s clear that VW made some concessions to make the Polo cheaper.

What was left out?

Polo lost four-wheel disc brakes Image: Disclosure

The most obvious change happened in the 1.0 turbo engine. Before with 128 hp and 20.4 kgfm of maximum torque, now it delivers 116 hp and 16.8 kgfm. If you have a good memory, you will remember that it is exactly the same adjustment adopted in the late up! IST Below the versions with the 1.0 turbo engine is the MPI, which preserved the 1.0 three-cylinder, which yields 84 hp and 10.4 kgfm.

But this was not the only change made to the hatch. Until then, the Polo was the only compact hatchback to leave the factory with four-wheel disc brakes. Now, however, it only brings disc brakes on the front wheels, while at the rear it adopts drum brakes. Questioned about the reason for the change, VW claimed that, as the Polo became lighter, the absence of the old brake system will not be significant. Shortly after, however, the manufacturer revealed that the weight loss is no more than five kilos.

If it’s any consolation, not all the changes were for the bad. The Polo line gained full LED headlights in all versions (including the MPI input configuration) and the car brings new dampers that improve the smoothness when driving the car.

Sure, but…

Hatch does not bring driving assistance present in the competition Image: Disclosure

Despite all the changes made, the Polo 2023 continues to owe security. It can come with just four airbags (two front and two side), little in a category in which rivals like Chevrolet Onix and Hyundai HB20 leave the factory with six inflatable bags.

In addition, VW continues to dispense with driving assistance. There is Forward Collision Alert, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Sensor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Safe Exit Vehicle Alert. All these items are offered in the top-of-the-range version of the Hyundai HB20, the Platinum Plus, which costs BRL 114,390 – a difference of BRL 4,400 fully justified by the safety equipment.

What’s up?

Highline version lost power, but still good to drive Image: Vitor Matsubara/UOL

UOL Cars did a quick test-drive between the cities of São Paulo and Araçariguama, aboard the Highline version. In practice, the loss of power and torque in the hatch is barely noticeable, which remains very pleasant to drive. The good interplay with the six-speed automatic transmission makes the experience remain good behind the wheel. It is worth remembering that, according to the manufacturer, the Polo Highline needs 10.5 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h and reaches a final speed of 192 km/h.

The adoption of the new shock absorbers makes a difference in driving, which has become smoother, and especially in shock absorption. In the old Pole, dry blows were not so rare when going through larger holes and ditches, something that hardly happens today.

VW also pointed out that the hatch delivers consumption averages above the category average. According to the company, the hatch does 8.4 km/l in the city and 10.5 km/l on the highway with ethanol in the tank. If the fuel chosen is gasoline, the averages rise to 12.1 km/l in urban areas and 14.9 km/l on the road. It was not possible to measure averages due to the too short route, but the numbers indicated on the on-board computer were not so far from those reported by the manufacturer.

