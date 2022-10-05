Nicaraguan dictator supports Lula after the 1st round of elections in Brazil: ‘We are with you’ – News





Known for his radicalism, for using state force to persecute opponents and close churches, Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega published a letter in support of former President Lula after the result of the first round of Brazilian elections.

In the message, which uses neutral language pronouns, Ortega and his wife, Rusario Muillo, who also holds the position of vice president, reinforce that they ‘are together’ with the PT.

“This first moment of triumph for the families and people of Brazil, who rise with hope and the voices of giants, cheers and encourages all of us. Congratulating you and Brazil, we congratulate ourselves knowing that the world belongs to those who fight and that we are carrying out the necessary transformations, with daily courage. We are with you…”, continues the dictator.















Daniel Ortega returned to power in 2007 after having presided over the country for the first time between 1985 and 1990. Last year, he won his fifth term and fourth in a row. He was a well-known guerrilla fighter, repeatedly arrested for crimes including an armed robbery of a US bank branch on Nicaraguan soil.

Organization of American States (OAS) has already declared that Ortega’s election “has no democratic legitimacy”.