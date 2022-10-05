Nobel Prize in Chemistry awards molecular construction with ‘click’ – 10/05/2022 – Science

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry went to Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharples, for developing an ingenious tool for building molecules. Scientists are responsible for studies on so-called “click” chemistry and bio-orthogonal chemistry.

It is the second Nobel Prize in Chemistry for Barry Sharples, who had received another award in 2001 for his work on chiral catalysis reactions.

The name given to the chemistry “click” reflects its simplicity of use: a way of building molecules from fast chemical reactions and managing, at the same time, to avoid unwanted by-products. A good way to imagine this type of chemistry is to think of chemical closures, that is, bonds — hence the “click” — that allow you to join blocks of particles and, with that, create more and more complex molecules. Sharples began studying the area about 20 years ago.

Generally speaking, this form of chemistry could be compared to simple furniture that people buy to assemble at home. All parts and tools are available, and the instruction manual is easily followed by anyone—almost always, at least.

Sounds simple, but the problem is identifying chemical closures that do the job precisely. And that’s where the contribution of Bertozzi, Meldal and some more of Sharples’ work comes in.

With the ability of refined control in molecule construction, the door is opened for drug development, DNA sequencing and new materials, for example.

And the uses don’t stop there. From “click” chemistry, it is possible to place “flags” in biological molecules —without harming them, of course—, which is important for researchers to be able to monitor the functioning of the human body’s mechanisms and even attack specific targets, such as tumors. .

The winners were announced Wednesday morning at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden. The awarded researchers will share the prize of 10 million Swedish kronor, the equivalent of more than US$ 900,000 or around R$ 4.7 million at current exchange rates. In addition, each of them receives a medal, with the face of Nobel, and a diploma.

crown jewel

After starting work on click chemistry, Meldal, from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, and Sharples, from the Scripps Research Institute, in the USA, each independently of the other and almost at the same time, managed to find the current gem. of the crown of this type of reaction: the copper-catalyzed azido/alkyne cycloaddition.

Meldal, specifically, discovered the power of this reaction almost by accident. On a typical day, when doing a routine reaction using copper ions, one of the components reacted with the wrong side of another molecule and resulted in a product called triazole.

Triazole is ring-shaped and is very stable and non-reactive. Until that moment when Meldal and Sharples managed to master the technique, attempts to construct triazole (from the junction of alkynes and the azide anion) had not been successful. The secret lay in the control of the process by the copper ion.

In other words, the researchers now had in their hands the necessary tool for different applications of the idea of ​​”click” reactions.

The instruction manual for assembly is relatively simple—for a chemist, at least. To join two molecules, in theory, it is enough to put an alkyne (also called an alkyne) in one of them and an azide in the other. Add copper ions and…”click”. The connection is made.

Billion

The application of “click” chemistry in live cell operations was not ideal, considering the presence of copper ions, so some similar possibilities began to be studied.

Bertozzi, at about the same time as Meldal and Sharples, was working with glycans, complex carbohydrates that usually reside on the surface of proteins and cells. They are important for the role they play in biological processes, such as when viruses infect cells.

It is from Bertozzi’s work that the idea of ​​bio-orthogonal chemistry appears, with the production of reactions that can occur within living organisms, without affecting the living being and, something essential, without being affected by the specimen in which it is.

Bertozzi made a molecule in which he joined a sugar with an azide, an arrangement that can be absorbed and processed by cells. The result is expression, the incorporation of the azide into the glycan. For the “click”, however, the alkyne was still missing, the use of which, in this case, could not depend on the copper ion.

Researching the scientific literature, Bertozzi saw that if he forced the alkyne to assume the shape of a ring, the reaction with the azide would happen in a similar way to what happens in the presence of copper ions. The new form of “click” was on the way.

To the ring-shaped alkyne, it is possible to add elements that help map cells, for example. The researcher tested the idea with the glycans she was studying and managed to make them fluoresce.

How the Nobel Prize Winner is Chosen

The Nobel Prize began with the death of the Swedish chemist Alfred Nobel (1833-1896). In his last will, in 1895, Nobel recorded that his fortune should be used to build a prize. The chemist’s family received the idea with disapproval. The first prize ended up being given only in 1901.

For the work of Nobel, inventor of dynamite and responsible for the development of synthetic rubber and leather, chemistry was the most important science. The chemist registered 355 patents in 63 years of life.

The process of choosing the winner of the chemistry area starts the year before the award. In September, the Nobel Committee for Chemistry sends out invitations (about 3,000) for the nomination of names that deserve the tribute. Responses are sent by January 31st.

Members of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences may nominate; members of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry and Physics; Nobel Prize Winners in Physics and Chemistry; chemistry professors at universities and institutes of technology in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway, and at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm; professors in similar positions in at least six other (but usually hundreds of) universities chosen by the Academy of Sciences, with the aim of ensuring adequate distribution across continents and areas of knowledge; and other scientists that the Academy deems suitable to receive the invitations.

Self-appointments are not accepted.

Then begins a process of analyzing the hundreds of names mentioned, with consultation with experts and the development of reports, in order to narrow down the selection. Finally, in October, the Academy, by majority vote, decides who will receive the recognition.

Recent history of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Last year, the award went to Benjamin List, from the Max-Planck Institute, in Germany, and to David MacMillan, from Princeton University, in the USA. Scientists were honored for developing an ingenious and powerful tool for building organic molecules, known as asymmetric organocatalysis.

In 2020, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry was 100% female, with honors for Emmanuelle Charpentier, from the Max Planck Institute (Germany), and Jennifer Doudna, from the University of California, Berkeley (USA). The researchers were instrumental in opening the door to the possibility of rewriting the code of life with gene editing. You may have heard of the technique used for this: Crispr-Cas9.

Only seven women have won recognition so far, out of 186 awardees in history.

In 2019, the development of lithium-ion batteries earned John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino the Nobel in the area.

For taking evolution to test tubes, in 2018, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry went to Frances H. Arnold, from the US, George P. Smith, also from the US, and Gregory P. Winter, from the UK.

In 2017, research on electron cryomicroscopy, a process by which it is possible to freeze molecules in the midst of biochemical processes —as in a photograph of life—, was remembered by the Nobel. The laureates were Jacques Dubochet from the University of Lausanne, Joachim Frank from Columbia University and Richard Henderson from the University of Cambridge.

In addition to the 2021 award, research on catalysis was recently awarded. In 2001, researchers William S. Knowles, Ryoji Noyori and K. Barry Sharpless were laureates for studies on catalysis reactions related to chiral molecules capable of producing specular products, such as those cited in the 2021 winning studies.

Among the research already awarded throughout history are the discovery and work with the chemical elements radium and polonium (Marie Curie, 1911) and research on chemical bonds (Linus Pauling, 1954).

Nobel agenda

Nobel Prize in Literature – Thursday (6)

Nobel Peace Prize – Friday (7)

Nobel Prize in Economics – Monday (10)

The winners’ live announcements can be followed on the award’s official website and on Nobel’s YouTube profile.