Nobel Prize in Physics: What is Quantum Entanglement

Illustration shows artist's view of two 'entangled' subatomic particles

Credit, Getty Images

Quantum physics studies subatomic particles

This year’s Nobel Prize in Physics went to researchers in quantum mechanics – the science that describes the behavior of subatomic particles, that is, physics at the smallest possible scales.

The prize goes to Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger. The researchers will split the prize money of 10 million Swedish kronor (R$ 4.7 million).

The work of these scientists could pave the way for a new generation of powerful computers and telecommunications systems that are impossible to hack.

This year’s three laureates have conducted groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two subatomic particles behave as a single unit, even when separated.

