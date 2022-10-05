Nubank and Inter leave the Brazilian stock market lacking in “techs”: understand the preference for abroad

Financial market analysts remain intrigued by the delisting of Nu Holdings, owner of Nubank, in Brazil. In mid-September, the company announced that it will cancel its registration as a publicly-held company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and migrate its NUBR33 BDRs, receipt of shares traded abroad, to level 1 of the B3. The argument of ending listing redundancies for efficiency gains, used by the bank, continues to be questioned by market agents.

“It seems like a very small efficiency gain to justify a delisting in Brazil, I thought it was weird,” said an equity fund manager, who asked not to be identified. In any case, Nubank’s move results in a tech unless with direct listing in the Brazilian market.

In June of this year, Banco Inter left the Ibovespa portfolio to join Nasdaq as Inter & Co. The migration was part of a corporate reorganization, whose objective is to expand the business abroad. Currently, Inter has level 2 BDRs traded on the B3, under the code INBR32, and is still registered as a publicly-held company with the CVM.

Recent history shows that it is nothing new for technology-based growth companies to prefer listing in the United States. But the migration of companies that were already on the Brazilian stock exchange shows that, despite advances in governance and the presence of more investors, our market remains unattractive for techs.

“We have difficulty developing an ecosystem. It would be fantastic to have a technology exchange, with many innovative and big companies. But we cannot be comparatively more relevant or interesting. Unfortunately, we lose a little with that”, says Lucas Ribeiro, stock analyst at Kínitro Capital.

For him, however, the movements of Nubank and Inter are not necessarily negative for the local market, since both continue to invest in Brazil – including the funds they raise abroad. “And Brazilian investors still have the chance to surf the history of these companies via BDRs”, says Ribeiro. In the last two years, the rules for investing in this type of asset have been relaxed, giving access to small investors.

However, the lack of large technology companies directly listed on B3 limits the access of investment funds with a mandate to invest only in Brazil. Kínitro is currently able to invest up to 20% of its equity abroad. “Having restricted access to the technology sector is difficult, because the great stories are in this segment”, says Ribeiro.

Because the techs are they worth more out there?

The means of payment companies Stone (STOC31) and Pagseguro (PAGS34) are known for having kick-started the listing of Brazilians on Nasdaq. In 2018, both raised billions of dollars on the American Stock Exchange, the same where giants such as Apple (AAPL34), Alphabet (GOGL34, owner of Google) and Microsoft (MSFT34) are listed. In 2019, it was time for XP (XPBR31) to join the team, debuting on Nasdaq with valuation of US$ 14.9 billion.

“Being priced as a technology company is quite different than as an acquiring company or simply as a brokerage firm”, explains Conrado Rocha, a partner at Polo Capital. There are at least two reasons that explain this difference in valuation compared to a listing on the local market.

The first is the existence of specialized funds with billions of dollars to invest exclusively in companies in the sector. As they are growth companies, they burn cash in the present to generate value in the future and it is from this expectation that their pricing comes.

“The ‘gringo’ is used to this scenario and to pay for this growth. Here in Brazil, companies that are theses of value are traded at very low values. The Brazilian investor culture is linked to large companies, of stability”, says Nícolas Merola, an analyst at Inv.

“With valuations larger, companies are able to gain scale. The entrepreneur’s interest is to take the money and invest in growth, for the valuation perpetuate itself. With low pricing, management behaves differently, as it needs to show results and profitability”.

In addition to specialized funds, the coverage of companies by analysts is more robust. With a greater number of companies listed, agents are able to have a greater basis for comparison between companies. “It is a market that also has a history of lower volatility, while here it is very cyclical: it goes from good to capture to impossible to capture”, says Lucas Ribeiro, from Kínitro.

A second attraction for listing on the American Stock Exchange is the possibility for the company’s founders to maintain influence and decision-making power, even though they are no longer controlling partners of the company. This is possible thanks to a class of action known as super voting stock, which entitles its holder to more than one vote. “This way the company manages to make successive capital increases, maintaining the political power of the founder”, says Rocha.

This instrument can also be used in Brazil. Last year, the corporate law underwent changes to allow for the existence of supervotes. As a rule, holders of this class of share may make monocratic decisions even if they have less than 5% of the voting capital of the company.

“The supervote abroad is better understood from the investor’s point of view. Here, if a company makes a roadshow, you will spend half the time explaining the mechanism instead of talking about the operations. There is a benefit to using this framework out there. Here, the process is slower”, evaluates the Polo Capital partner.

For Merola, companies continue to seek listing on B3’s Novo Mercado, a segment where the “one share, one vote” rule continues to prevail. “Here, if the company is not on the Novo Mercado, it is penalized,” he says.

What is missing for more “techs” to be listed in Brazil?

Today, 20 information technology companies – classification used by B3 – have shares listed on the Brazilian stock exchange. A good part of them made an IPO between 2020 and 2021, when interest rates in our economy were close to 2%. At the time, with fixed income yielding unattractive returns, companies took advantage of investors’ greater appetite for risk to explore a territory still sparsely inhabited by techs – the stock market.

“Smaller companies focus here because they cannot access the international market. But if they had the dimension, they would certainly have been listed abroad”, says Ribeiro, from Kínitro. “Many companies have also ‘painted’ themselves with technology, but perhaps they are not really”.

In the view of Merola, from Inv, without good companies, there will hardly be investment funds specialized in technology in Brazil, in the same way as in the United States. “Without companies, these funds will not exist. Our capital market still lacks maturation, despite being relevant in global terms”, he says.

Although the cycle of high interest rates in Brazil seems to have come to an end, the Selic rate of 13.75% maintained indefinitely keeps the window for new entrants closed, until the rate drops again. Rocha, from Polo Capital, believes that this is something for a year from now. “I don’t think we’re going to have a movement as strong as it was with interest rates at 2%, but it is possible to have a positive cycle, yes,” he says.

In March of last year, when interest rates were still historically low, Forpus Capital launched a thematic fund on technology and digitization. The purpose of the product was to invest in Brazilian companies at B3 and abroad, as well as in foreign companies operating in the country.

“We look at the macroeconomic scenario to decide our allocations. Back then, we saw very low interest rates and the need for companies to digitize. But the pandemic came and the scenario changed a lot. The theme tech lost its attractiveness a little and, today, it is part of our main stock fund, with specific choices within the sector”, says Henrique Aiex, analyst at Forpus Capital.

He explains that it is also possible to get into the topic by investing in companies that “surf in technology trends”, such as companies linked to the e-commerce.

In addition to specialized investors, Merola, from Inv, believes that the market also needs a specific Exchange for technology companies. “We tend to be taxed like the Bolsa das commodities and what does not belong to this segment ends up suffering along with the theme”, he concludes.