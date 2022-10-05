Nubank down: app does not load and has glitches on Pix this Wednesday

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Nubank down: app does not load and has glitches on Pix this Wednesday 3 Views

Nubank, once again, is having problems with its application. In addition to failures to make payments via Pix, the application is taking a long time to load and showing an interruption in login. Fintech customers used social media and the Downdetector platform to complain about problems with the app. On Monday (3), the app also had operating difficulties.

According to user reports, the failures peaked in the late morning of this Wednesday (5). According to the complaints map created by Downdetector, Nubank app crashes are occurring in all regions of Brazil.

DownDetector

Responding to users on Twitter, Nubank confirmed the problems and said that the fintech team is already working to solve the “oscillations” in the application. So far, however, there is still no forecast of when the operation will return to normal.

“Don’t worry, we are experiencing an oscillation and our team is working to correct this, ok?”, said the digital bank to one of the affected customers.

Other side

By note sent to TecMundo, Nubank regretted what had happened and said that it is “working to normalize operations as quickly and efficiently as possible”. The company did not, however, explain the causes of the problem.

*Article updated on 10/05/2022, at 1:20 pm, with the note from Nubank.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Pantanal: Novo Velho do Rio, José Leôncio exposes that Juma’s daughter has supernatural power: “Like you?”

Entertainment The farmer, who will assume the “position” of Velho do Rio (currently played by …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved