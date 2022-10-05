Nubank down: app does not load and has glitches on Pix this Wednesday

Nubank, once again, is having problems with its application. In addition to failures to make payments via Pix, the application is taking a long time to load and showing an interruption in login. Fintech customers used social media and the Downdetector platform to complain about problems with the app. On Monday (3), the app also had operating difficulties.

According to user reports, the failures peaked in the late morning of this Wednesday (5). According to the complaints map created by Downdetector, Nubank app crashes are occurring in all regions of Brazil.

Responding to users on Twitter, Nubank confirmed the problems and said that the fintech team is already working to solve the “oscillations” in the application. So far, however, there is still no forecast of when the operation will return to normal.

Mari, our team is working hard to fix this, okay? — Nubank (@nubank) October 5, 2022

“Don’t worry, we are experiencing an oscillation and our team is working to correct this, ok?”, said the digital bank to one of the affected customers.

Other side

By note sent to TecMundo, Nubank regretted what had happened and said that it is “working to normalize operations as quickly and efficiently as possible”. The company did not, however, explain the causes of the problem.

*Article updated on 10/05/2022, at 1:20 pm, with the note from Nubank.