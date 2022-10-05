Nubank is down for the third time in a week and users complain

For the third time within a week, the Nubank returned to present problems this Wednesday (5). The website DownDetector began to register an increase in complaints from customers of the digital bank late this morning, something also verified on social networks.

Last week, the problem seemed to be concentrated in the transfers by Pix, but today the team of Your money tried to access the Nubank app and it was not even possible to open the bank’s home screen, where the balance appears. The application takes a while to load and a message appears saying that an error has occurred.

We asked Nubank for a detailed clarification on the recurring problems and received the following response:

We regret what happened and are working to normalize operations as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Check out some complaints from this Wednesday (5) on Twitter below:

