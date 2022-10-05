Nubank: Learn how to take advantage of the extended warranty at no additional cost

Gold credit card users or Ultraviolet of Nubank can count on the extended warranty service. The feature is offered by the devices flag, the Matercard. Thus, it is necessary to pay attention to the deadlines and the activation of the functionality.

Customers who use the Gold card, without annual fee, are entitled to an extended warranty for a period of up to one year. To use the service, you do not need to pay any amount. However, there is a requirement for a minimum guarantee of three months and a maximum of three years.

Nubank extended warranty

To access Mastercard’s extended warranty, it is necessary to issue the Secure Ticket. This is a document available on the operator’s official website. If the product has a problem, the document is required.

According to fintech, the maximum amount of coverage corresponds to US$ 200 in incident cases and US$ 400 in 12 months. The service can be applied to purchases made in physical and virtual stores. The rules apply to both the Gold and Ultraviolet card.

In practice, the guarantee of Nubank is usually double that offered by the factory. That is, if the store warranty lasts for six months, by the institution it becomes 12 months. Therefore, the maximum amount will be higher, at US$ 2,500 per incident or US$ 5,000 per year.

In addition, the customer is covered for repair, replacement and refund costs. For users of the Ultravioleta card, cashback with a yield of 200% of the CDI and access to the VIP Room at Guarulhos airport is still available.

Nubank releases up to BRL 1,500 in cashback through the app

Currently, Nubank customers can earn up to R$1,500 in cashback every month. At first, it is important to highlight that the possibility comes through the fintech partnership with Shopee.

In summary, with every purchase that the customer makes on the platform with the credit card (purple), it will be possible to receive the money back. Next, check out the rules and how you can get your money back in the app.

See how it works:

Before anything else, the customer must activate cashback at Nubank Shopping. The value of the return, that is, the cashback, will depend on the total purchase, excluding shipping. In a R$100 transaction, for example, the cashback amount will be equivalent to 5%.

Once the purchase is made, the user will need to wait a minimum period of 1 hour to make a new operation and receive the cashback. After completing the transaction, the money will be sent to the customer’s account within 90 days. The balance can be used as the customer wishes.

How to activate app cashback?

See the step by step:

Access the Nubank application; Click on “Shopping” on the home screen; Once this is done, select the Shopee offer; Also, read the information that will appear on the screen and click on “Activate cashback and go to the store”; After that, the cashback will already be activated; Finally, just go to the Shopee website or app to see all the promotions that give you access to cashback.