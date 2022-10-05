NUBANK releases BRL 200 limit for THIS function

the card of Nubank It is one of the most sought after in the country. The tool offers several advantages, such as the option to use it for purchases with payment by approximation.

The newly installed feature, called contactless, brings more practicality to users of the purple one, as it is not necessary to insert the card into the machine or enter the password.

However, the maximum amount allowed by the digital bank is R$ 200. It should be noted that the functionality has no usage limit and can be used whenever the establishment makes it available.

How to activate or deactivate Nubank’s contactless function?

In short, the procedure for enabling and disabling the feature is the same. See the step by step below:

open the app Nubank; On the home screen, tap in your profile area on the icon above your name; Then, go to the “Configure Card” option; Finally, activate the option “Purchases by approach – (contactless)”, if it is deactivated, or disable it, if you no longer want to use it.

Nubank offers up to R$1,500 in the app

Attention Brazilians. Currently, customers of Nubank can earn up to R$1,500 in cashback every month. At first, it is important to highlight that the possibility comes through the fintech partnership with shopee.

In summary, with every purchase that the customer makes on the platform with the credit card (purple), it will be possible to receive the money back. Next, check out the rules and how you can get your money back in the app.

Nubank releases up to R$1,500 on the app: What are the cashback rules?

Firstly, it is important to highlight that the customer must activate the cashback in Shopping do Nubank. The amount that will be returned to the customer, that is, the percentage that will be applied, will depend on the total purchase, excluding shipping. In a R$100 transaction, for example, the cashback amount (return of the amount paid) will be equivalent to 5%.

After making the purchase, the user will need to wait a minimum of 1 hour to make a new operation and receive the cashback. After completing the transaction, the money will be paid to the customer’s account within 90 days. The balance can be used in any way the customer wishes.

How to activate app cashback?

In principle, for users who already have the money available in the app, learn how to activate it below:

First, access the Nubank app; Click on “Shopping” on the home screen; Once this is done, select the Shopee offer; Also, read the information that will appear on the screen and click on “Activate cashback and go to the store”; Afterwards, the cashback will already be activated; Finally, just go to the Shopee website or app to see all the promotions that give you access to cashback.