NullMixer: meet the new virus that steals your card and spies on social networks

Illegal downloading of computer programs — which were originally going to be paid for — has always been a risk to computer security. The danger has become even greater with the discovery of a new virus in recent months, which has reached at least 47,500 people around the world: NullMixer.

“Malware” (the term used for any malicious software) was discovered by the cybersecurity company Kaspersky and detected in several countries, including Brazil. It works as a gateway for downloading dozens of other viruses into the system, which can track credit card and cryptocurrency wallet data and access social media accounts, for example.

The way to contract the virus is traditional. When the user downloads a pirated program — “cracked” in colloquial parlance — the file usually arrives with instructions to ignore antivirus alerts until the software is installed. Criminals use this loophole as the gateway to NullMixer, which carries dozens of viruses with it.

“Any download of files from untrustworthy sources is Russian roulette: you never know when it will go off and which threat will come this time. If it’s NullMixer, users get several at once. Any information you type on your keyboard will be available to attackers: from messages to your friends on Facebook to the address you use to place orders on Amazon, logins and passwords for your device or cryptocurrency accounts and credit card details. Kaspersky security researcher Haim Zigel.

One of the malware that enters the computer is RedLine, already popular in the digital environment. It steals “cookies”, files from websites, Facebook and Amazon, for example, gaining access to user data, including payment details. The scheme to spread the virus has become so sophisticated that criminals have created an SEO strategy to target more victims.

SEO is the set of techniques used by websites to appear at the top of Google search and thus have a better chance of being accessed by users who do some research. With tactics to improve rankings, some of the sites with “cracked” downloadable files appear in the first places of the results, according to Kaspersky.

How to protect yourself from NullMixer?

Kaspersky gives some tips for defending yourself. First of all, it is important to avoid downloading pirated software or downloading files from unofficial websites. It is also important to constantly check your accounts for suspicious activity, as viruses could be spying on them without the user realizing it. Finally, it is interesting to evaluate antivirus options and more security solutions to decide which is the best to protect yourself.