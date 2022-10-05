“Nursing is fundamental to SUS”, says Sandro Rodrigues, in the 80th anniversary of the PUC-GO course

Secretary Sandro Rodrigues: “He is the professional who is closest to the patient, taking care of lives”



The Secretary of State for Health of Goiás, Sandro Rodrigues, honored, on the morning of this Tuesday (01.04), the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the nursing course at the Pontifical University of Goiás (PUC-GO). A pioneer in the Brazilian Midwest, the course was highlighted by the secretary, for training professionals of fundamental importance for the Unified Health System (SUS). “It is the professional who is closest to the patient, caring for lives”, defined the secretary in his speech.

Sandro Rodrigues highlighted the institution’s achievements, after “challenging” years, including training more than 4,000 professionals in the area, and made a point of mentioning the presence of the four training nurses who integrate, at his side, the management of the Goiás State Department of Health (SES-GO: the superintendents of Health Surveillance, Flúvia Amorim; of Comprehensive Health Action, Danielle Jaques; of Mental Health and Specific Populations, Milena Sales; and of the School of Health of Goiás, Viviane Leonel All have a direct connection with the institution, whether at undergraduate or graduate levels.

At the end of the event, Sandro Rodrigues and the other guests received an honorable mention, delivered by the course coordinator, Vanusa Usier, who thanked the representatives of the secretariat for attending. “There is no way to have nursing without the fields of practice, and our students are in different areas of the state”, she said, while also thanking the secretary and superintendents for their presence. “It motivates our students and teachers, showing the integration of the PUC-GO course with SES-GO”, she evaluated.

The celebrations were presided over by the dean of the institution, Olga Ronchi, and also counted on the presence of the municipal secretary of Health of Goiânia, Durval Pedroso; the auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Goiânia and vice-president of the Goiana Cultural Society, Dom Levi Bonatto; the Dean of Graduate Studies and Research, Milca Severino Pereira; general superintendent of the Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Goiânia, Irani Ribeiro de Moura; and the president of the Goiás Regional Nursing Council (Coren-GO), Edna Batista, among others.

José Carlos Araújo (text) and Iron Braz (photo)/Sector Communication