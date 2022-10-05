Observatory records large meteor in RS; watch video – 10/04/2022 – Daily life

The Heller & Jung Space Observatory, located in Taquara, Rio Grande do Sul, recorded in the early hours of Monday (3) the largest bolide meteor over the state in 2022.

The record was made at 2:26 am by a camera positioned as if it were 100% looking up, according to Professor Carlos Jung, founder of the observatory.

“The meteor entered the atmosphere at an altitude of 107.1 km and was extinguished at an altitude of 81.8 km, possibly over the city of Capão da Canoa, in Rio Grande do Sul,” explained Jung in a video in which he shared the record.

According to him, the meteor is from the “october gamma puppids” rain, lasted 5 seconds and had a magnitude of -9, the largest recorded this year in Rio Grande do Sul.

For a meteor to be classified as a bolide, it is necessary that the intensity of its brightness is equal to or greater than a brightness analogous to that of the planet Venus.

The Heller & Jung Space Observatory has 20 cameras that operate at night and record images of meteors and satellites.

In the early hours of August 3, residents of the capital and countryside of São Paulo reported seeing a flash in the sky around 5 am, followed by a light trail towards the ground.

“It seems to be a meteor of the bolide type. They are quite common, they occur all the time because the Earth is hit by tons of interplanetary matter daily, but as most of the Earth is water, the bolides occur in the sea and end up not being recorded”, explained, at the time, astronomer Marcelo De Cicco, coordinator of the Exoss meteor study project linked to the National Observatory.

The astronomer said that the fall of a meteor like the one recorded in August could happen anywhere on the planet and that there is nothing to indicate the existence of a place more prone to records like this.