Oil rises and once again exceeds US$ 90 a barrel with attention turned to OPEC+: what’s at stake?

The session on Monday (3) was a strong rise for oil, with Brent for December up 4.4%, close to $89 a barrel, while WTI for November advanced even more, 5.2 % at US$83.63 a barrel. The movement continued on Tuesday, with Brent futures closing up 2.98%, above US$90 a barrel (at US$91.51), as well as WTI, which rose 3.13% to US$ 86.25. The main reason for this recent increase was the expectation for the meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, which will take place next Wednesday (5th).

The group, according to information from Reuters, is considering a production cut of more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to support prices, which would be its biggest cut since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. That figure does not include additional voluntary cuts by individual members, an OPEC source added.

If completed, this will be the group’s second consecutive monthly cut after cutting production by 100,000 bpd last month. Most traders expected cuts of around 50,000 bpd, said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial.

“After a year of tolerating extremely high prices, missed targets and severely tight markets, the (OPEC+) alliance appears to have no hesitation when it comes to acting quickly to support prices amid deteriorating economic prospects,” said Craig Erlam, analyst at Oanda market.

Goldman Sachs points out that while such a cut comes at one of the tightest market moments in history in terms of supply, and before a potential decline in Russian exports later this year, such a decision could be justified by the recent decline in prices, 40% down from June’s peak on growing concerns about global growth.

The recent decrease in investments in the asset, reducing liquidity and prices, is also a strong catalyst for this cut. The expectation is for investors to recover, who recently turned to dollar allocations after aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, points out Goldman.

For the bank’s analysts, “such a cut, not assumed in our latest reports, would reinforce our optimistic view of prices, while helping to limit the negative side of prices, in case economic growth disappoints, even in relation to the cautious scenario. . As a result, we reiterate our bullish view of oil as well as our preference for long-term oil positions later in the year.”

Historically, OPEC+ has frequently cut production in the face of weakening demand, but it has never implemented a cut in such a tight market, with inventories at historically low levels, record strong oil seasonal intervals and with demand remaining resilient despite winds. contrary in the macroeconomic environment.

Looking ahead, analysts expect Russian production to decline towards the end of the year, with demand expected to be supported by the switch from natural gas to oil in Europe and Asia.

Although exceptional, Goldman believes that cutting oil production is also logical, as it maximizes the group’s revenues today with minimal sacrifice of future profits.

While not making any explicit assumptions about the outcome of the meeting for now, analysts highlight three main scenarios with cuts of 0.5 million, 1 million and 1.5 million barrels per day respectively – and assess what they imply for prices.

They also point out that, due to the wide limits of capacity within OPEC+, a cut announcement is probably not effectively reflected in an effective reduction of production, they assess. In the case of a cut of 1 million barrels per day, the expectation would be for a positive impact of around US$ 13 per barrel on Brent prices over 12 months, although there is already anticipation in prices, while the latest regime suggests a distinct possibility of a spike of about $20 a barrel above last week’s values.

Is the cut that big?

Credit Suisse points out that while a major production cut might seem quite large, the key detail will be whether this cut is made against existing quotas or whether quotas will be reset first to match reality (before new cuts are applied) , as several OPEC members are consistently producing below target.

In the first case, the actual reduction in supply would be less than the number to be announced implies. For example, if a supply cut of 1.5 million barrels per day were shared proportionately, the actual impact on supply could be around 0.6 million barrels per day.

International Energy Agency balances currently show a surplus of 0.7 million barrels per day for the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22), so such a cut would simply stabilize the market.

However, if Saudi Arabia took unilateral action and cut more production or if quotas were reset to reflect actual productions first, OPEC’s action would result in more significant market tightening.

Meanwhile, the bank points out, the US continues to push for a price ceiling on Russian oil. The estimate is that the G7’s plan to limit the price of Russian oil exports could yield $160 billion in annual savings for the 50 largest emerging markets (against a scenario where the EU embargo was in place with no exemptions). . For the bank’s analysts, the position in oil is neutral, as the risk-reward in either direction looks unfavorable.

In a report, CNBC also highlights that, even if there is an announced production cut of 1 million barrels per day, this does not mean that 1 million real barrels of oil will be withdrawn from the market. Some OPEC nations may still be unable to meet even lower production targets. A drop of 1 million barrels a day would likely result in about half of that leaving the market, but some think even that could push oil back to $100 a barrel.

The portal also highlights that an important point to be monitored is whether any significant production cut by OPEC+ will be seen as a direct refutation of US pressure to reduce oil prices. Reserves releases by the country and other nations have driven oil futures prices lower than the Saudis and Russia want or need to support their respective federal budgets.

While US oil reserves are close to forty-year lows, another potential release of our reserves is not impossible to try to combat an OPEC production cut. There is also a risk of further deterioration in the US-Saudi relationship. California Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna called Saudi Arabia a “third-rate power” and suggested that Congress will cut arms and aircraft parts sales to the country if they proceed with a major oil production cut.

The report also points out that the expected production cut is being promoted mainly by Russia (OPEC’s ally), more than by the other members of OPEC+. Russian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, will attend the OPEC meeting and push for the big reduction.

In the view of analysts, the two sides (OPEC and Russia) will reach an agreement on the cuts. If they don’t, they risk another sticky situation like the one in March 2020, when OPEC wanted a cut and Russia rejected it, triggering a price war that ended up pushing oil into negative values.

“Whatever comes, it must be significant,” points out CNBC.

continuous voltage

Swiss bank Julius Baer reckons that oil nations seem willing to exploit their power to artificially raise oil prices, raising tensions with oil consumers. “These geopolitical power plays, the upcoming European oil embargo and the hurricane season are all elements that suggest more noise and volatility in the short term,” they assess.

Such a decision to cut prices, he points out, seems fundamentally difficult to justify. The supply situation in the oil market has really improved lately, but storage in North America and Europe remains below normal.

The bank’s analysis team reinforces that the oil market is not in surplus, while today’s oil prices are above their long-term neutral cycle anchor, which the bank puts at around $65 to $75 a month. barrel.

“OPEC’s most recent behavior has greatly increased tensions with oil-consuming countries and has been somewhat at odds with the self-proclaimed protection of the oil market. The lifting of production restrictions last year was slower than fundamentally justified and, in part, increased inflationary pressures in the world”, he assesses.

The bank points out that the risks of such geopolitical power plays, the potential noise from Europe’s embargo against Russia to be implemented later this year, or possible interruptions from the Atlantic hurricane season, are elements that guarantee a neutral view on oil in the short term. “That said, from a general perspective, oil policy is a transitory element that cannot oppose market forces, such as shale dynamics or the transition to electric mobility,” he says.