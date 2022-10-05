Omega makes a call against Actis to raise almost R$1 billion at R$16/share

Omega Energia has just announced a capital increase that will inject from R$ 850 million to R$ 1.2 billion in the renewable energy generator’s cash – giving the company firepower to finance its expansion plans, including internationalization to the United States.

The capital increase will be made at R$16 per share, a premium of almost 50% compared to yesterday’s closing price of R$10.89.

Omega will issue a minimum of 53.6 million new shares and a maximum of 75.6 million, if all shareholders choose to exercise the subscription right.

The capital increase is part of the agreement that Omega made with Actis in June. At the time, the manager bought 12% of Omega’s capital and committed to injecting another R$ 850 million in a capital increase that could be made until March next year.

Since then, Actis has already bought more shares on the secondary market, reaching 19.14% of Omega’s capital. After the capital increase, this share will rise to 26%.

In a manager’s accounts, only the capital increase should generate a upside of 4% in the fair value of the share — as the issuance of 53 million new shares at R$16 would raise the company’s market value to R$7.05 billion.

Although the capital increase could reach R$ 1.2 billion, it is very unlikely that any other shareholder (besides Actis) will exercise their preemptive right, given the brutal difference between the exercise price and the screen price.

The capital increase comes ten months after the merger of Omega Geração e Desenvolvimento, a transaction widely awaited by shareholders and which opened the way for a strong expansion of the company’s generation capacity.

The proceeds from the capital increase will be used precisely to fund this expansion, with the construction of new wind and solar parks in Brazil and the United States.

Today, Omega has a power generation capacity of 1.8 GW. In 2023, the company expects to reach a generation capacity of 2.5 GW, which should take its EBITDA to R$ 2 billion.

By 2024, the goal is to reach a capacity of 3.5 GW to 4 GW.

One of the projects under construction is the Goodnight wind farm in Texas, the company’s first in the US. The project is expected to come on stream by the end of 2023 and add 531 MW of capacity.

Pedro Arbex