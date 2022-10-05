On the anniversary of the Constitution, SUS illustrates Brazilian redemocratization

On the 33rd anniversary of the Federal Constitution of 1988, celebrated this Wednesday (5), the symbol of Brazilian redemocratization passes, among other achievements, through the Unified Health System (SUS). Although the law that governs the SUS was sanctioned by former president Fernando Collor only in 1990, it is from what is stated in Article 196 of the Constituent Assembly that the system that universalizes health in Brazil arises: “Health is the right of all and duty of the State, guaranteed through social and economic policies aimed at reducing the risk of disease and other aggravations and at universal and equal access to actions and services for their promotion, protection and recovery.

Over the years, based on popular participation and collective construction among different actors in the sector, SUS has become a reference on several fronts. Today, Brazil has the largest transplant system in the world: it is in the treatment against cancer that the supplementary health patient and those who depend on the public system are completely equipped in terms of medical care. Another point in which the SUS stands out revolves around vaccination campaigns. The journey against Covid-19, for example, proved the agility that Brazil has to immunize its population when there is raw material and incentive to do so. Even starting after countries like the United States and England, the country vaccinated faster.

A faithful defender of the SUS, infectious disease specialist Unaí Tupinambás, who was a member of the Committee to Combat Covid-19 in Belo Horizonte, says that the creation of the system was the most important step in the civilizing process in Brazil after redemocratization. “SUS is one of the five systems in the world that offers the population all the vaccines recommended by the WHO (World Health Organization). The SUS has a dimension that goes beyond the health issue itself. He goes to health surveillance, he does prevention programs. Only those who do not know, do not defend the SUS”, he says.

The universalization guaranteed by the SUS is not common to other health systems around the world. The most used comparison when discussing the issue is always with the United States, where the pluralist business system leaves the low-income population helpless, but Brazil leads the way in the duel against several other developed countries. In France, for example, users pay and are reimbursed in some installment after the service is provided, without any centralization. The demand for care is a free choice of the patient, as well as the prescriptions.

In the United Kingdom, the National Health Service (NHS) works with a logic similar to that of the SUS: universal patient access to the service. However, in practice, there are difficulties in taking care to the end, that is, the patient. A case in Belo Horizonte illustrates the difference well. “We have more patients on HIV treatment than most of the south of England. On a visit where they (English researchers) were here, they were surprised by the efficiency of the SUS. It’s something to make us very proud of”, says infectious disease specialist Unaí Tupinambás. He makes reference to the Orestes Diniz Training and Reference Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (CTR-DIP), managed by the municipal government in partnership with the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

In comparison with other Latin American countries, the SUS is also left over. Most neighbors offer segmented public health services, so only a portion of the population has the right to medical and hospital care. In Argentina, for example, there are three fragmentations: public, private and social security. Despite this, about 40% of the population does not have the resources to pay for the service.

Even foreigners are served

The SUS works with open doors since it was institutionalized. With that, it is enough to be sick to receive care, regardless of living in Brazil or not, having a document or not, financial and social conditions, color or sexual orientation. “This is different from many countries around the world that have universal systems. Generally, it is made for native nationals only. Here, any foreigner or tourist is served. It is no accident that the British system was copied from ours. It is one of the most advanced legislation”, says Thayan Fernando Ferreira, a lawyer specializing in public law and medical law at the Ferreira Cruz office.

Can improve?

Despite the undeniable benefits brought by the Unified Health System, there are still improvements to be made to ensure the completeness and effectiveness of the SUS in the long term. For lawyer Thayan Fernando Ferreira, a lawyer specializing in medical law, the management of resources needs to change: instead of each entity in the federation (states, municipalities and the Union) deciding on the applications, he defends a federalization of decision-making.

“There are divisions between municipalities, states and the Union. But the Union collects many of the resources and passes them on to other entities. If there was a centralization, it would be easier to manage, because there are states and municipalities that do not have the same condition to generate With this, this federalization would make the system more democratic for all entities, making infrastructure works and the purchase of equipment egalitarian, so that the SUS has a more modern and effective service”, says the specialist.

In the field of assistance, the doctor Unaí Tupinambás emphasizes the need for the SUS to have more investments in disease prevention, not only in their treatment. “We have to strengthen primary care, because it is there at the end that I will prevent a patient with a heart attack, kidney damage and stroke from appearing, for example. Brazil, until 2016, 2017, managed to reduce smoking. Since then, these actions have decreased and there is an increase in smoking in Brazil. These policies need to be resumed,” he says.