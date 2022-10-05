Only 1 in 20 federal deputies were elected with their own votes | Election in Numbers

Only 1 in 20 federal deputies was elected this year with their own votes. These candidates received enough votes to reach or exceed the electoral quotient – ​​that is, they obtained a seat in the Chamber of Deputies, without depending on the total votes obtained by the party or federation as a whole.

PL elects the largest bench in the Chamber of Deputies for 2023; see composition

Those who reached or exceeded the goal were 25 of the total of 513 (4.85%). The percentage is lower than that recorded in 2018, when 27 deputies were elected with their own votes.

Only 11 parties had representatives who surpassed the electoral quotient. The legend with the largest number of seats was the PL, of President Jair Bolsonaro, with 8 representatives. Then comes the PP, with four representatives.

The value of the quotient, however, may change as the candidacies are analyzed by the Electoral Justice, according to political scientist at the Center for Public Sector Politics and Economics (CEPESP) Lara Mesquita. “For the election of deputy, there is a lot of variation according to the judgment of the candidacies and there is a lot that is left for after the election”, she explains.

Nikolas Ferreira (MG)

Carla Zambelli (SP)

Eduardo Bolsonaro (SP)

Ricardo Salles (SP)

André Ferreira (PE)

Filipe Barros (PR)

General Pazuello (RJ)

Bia Kicis (DF)

Deputy Bruno Lima (SP)

Clarissa Tercio (PE)

Arthur Lira (AL)

Dr Luizinho (RJ)

Guilherme Boulos (SP)

Taliria Petrone (RJ)

Fernanda Melchionna (RS)

Gleisi (PR)

Paulo Pimenta (RS)

Silvye Alves (GO)

Daniela do Waguinho (RJ)

1 republican deputy

Lieutenant Colonel Zucco (RS)

Electoral and party quotient

How are deputies and senators elected?

The other 488 elected deputies were “pulled” with the votes given to the parties and other candidates. This is because the election system for the Chamber of Deputies is proportional.

In this system, the candidate with the most votes is not always the one who obtains the seat in the House, as occurs, for example, in the election by the majority system – used in the Senate and in executive positions (president of the Republic, governors and mayors).

‘Election from A to Z’: learn how to calculate the electoral quotient

In last Sunday’s elections, voters voted for their candidate for federal deputy and for their party or federation.

In the calculation, the first calculation made is the so-called electoral quotient: first, the number of valid votes (not counting blanks and nulls) is divided by the number of seats in dispute – in the Chamber, there are states that elect 8 deputies, and states that elect 70.

If there are 100,000 votes and ten seats in dispute, for example, the electoral quotient is 10,000.

Then, the party quotient is calculated, dividing the number of votes that the party or coalition obtained by the electoral quotient.

The whole number of the division, disregarding the digits after the comma, is the total number of seats that the party wins in this first phase. For example, if a party or coalition received 27 thousand votes, and the quotient is 10 thousand, the result of the count is 2.7. The party would be entitled to two seats.