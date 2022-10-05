OPEC+ decides to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+), in a meeting this Wednesday (5), agreed to cut oil production of 2 million barrels per day (bpd), according to information from Reuters and Bloomberg, as had already been speculated at the end of the day last Tuesday. Shortly after the decision, oil’s rally of the last two days extended, with Brent for December up 0.85% to US$92.58 a barrel, but then it started to operate with slight losses. This is the most intense cut since the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020.

The move is expected to reduce supply in an oil market that energy company executives and analysts say is already tight due to healthy demand, lack of investment and supply problems.

OPEC+ has ramped up production this year after record cuts implemented in 2020, when the pandemic reduced demand.

In recent months, the group has failed to deliver on its planned production increases, failing to reach 3.6 million bpd in August.

The production target cut is justified by the sharp drop in oil prices from recent highs, Goldman Sachs said, adding that it reinforced its bullish outlook on the commodity.

The cut could spur a rebound in oil prices, which have fallen to around $90 from $120 three months ago on fears of a global economic recession, rising US interest rates and a stronger dollar.

The United States has pressured OPEC not to proceed with the cuts, arguing that fundamentals do not support the measure. Sources interviewed by Reuters said it was still unclear whether the cuts could include additional voluntary reductions by members such as Saudi Arabia, or whether they could include existing underproduction by the group.

“Higher oil prices, if driven by substantial production cuts, would likely anger the (Joe) Biden administration ahead of the US midterm elections,” Citi analysts said in a note.

JPMorgan also said it expected Washington to implement countermeasures by releasing more oil inventories.

White House spokesman John Kirby said today, after news of the outcome of the meeting, that the United States needs to be less dependent on OPEC+ and foreign oil producers.

Kirby also told Fox News that the cuts meant OPEC+ was “adjusting (its) numbers a little bit” after ramping up production over the summer.

“OPEC+ has been saying that they are producing three and a half million barrels more than they actually are,” said Kirby. “So, in a way, this announced reduction really puts them back more in line with actual production.”

Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members said they are looking to avoid volatility rather than hitting a specific oil price.

