Ovewatch 2 has launch issues due to DDoS attack

Today (04) at 16:00 it was scheduled for the launch of overwatch 2 here in Brazil, however, at the moment many are not able to connect to the game. All this due to a DDoS attack in bulk, “causing a lot of connection loss issues”. Who shared what is happening was the president of Blizzard himself, Mike Ybarra, check it out below:

Unfortunately we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers. Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues. https://t.co/4GwrfHEiBE — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) October 4, 2022

Players reported gigantic wait times, with lines of up to ten thousand people. But that’s not all, those who managed to get in claim to have cosmetics missing from the store, lack of match history and camera bugs.

It is normal for a service game to have problems in its launch, however, the attack is very worrying. However, Mike assures them that they are working hard to solve the problem.

“Teams are hard at work on server issues with overwatch 2. We are honored by the excitement of players and will continue to focus on issues and make players have fun! Thank you for your patience,” the president declared.

Unfortunately, they didn’t give any predictions on how much the problem would be fixed, so the only thing left is to wait for more information from Blizzard.

