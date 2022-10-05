Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira apologizes to reporter and claims ‘hothead’

A harsh statement by Abel Ferreira against the reporter Guilherme Gonçalves in the last press conference drew attention. This afternoon, the Palmeiras coach called the journalist to apologize.

+ Band decides to take traditional sports program off the air during the World Cup



To THROW!, the reporter claimed that Abel called him via video call because he wanted to ‘look him in the eye’ to apologize. Guilherme also stated that the coach claimed to have been stressed with the arbitration, which expelled him in the game against Botafogo.

+ Glove de Pedreiro announces two new multinational web sponsors



Abel Ferreira said that he was ‘hotheaded’ and would not have understood Guilherme’s question correctly. The coach said he had only heard the word expulsion and, therefore, would have ‘dismissed’ the reporter.

+ Neto asks for a Corinthians player in the Selection and cites a duo ‘wrongful by the CBF’



The Palmeiras coach also promised Guilherme that he will publicly apologize to the journalist at the next press conference. Leader of the Brazilian Championship, Alviverde faces Coritiba, next Thursday.

See Abel Ferreira’s statement against the reporter: