Palmeiras score away from home is almost equal to the general campaigns of Santos and São Paulo | palm trees

Undefeated as a visitor in the Brasileirão, Palmeiras improved their performance away from home after the victories against Atlético-MG and Botafogo. Now, Abel Ferreira’s team has 73.3%, the best performance since 2006, when the tournament started to be played by 20 clubs and in the format of consecutive points.

Of Verdão’s 63 points, 33 were won as a visitor. The number is expressive, especially when compared to the performance of Santos and São Paulo. The rivals, counting all the rounds played so far, count only 37 points.

In comparison with the other teams in Serie A, the numbers are also impressive. If Palmeiras away from home were a team, they would be in 15th place in the Brasileirão, above Coritiba, Ceará, Cuiabá, Avaí, Atlético-GO and Juventude.

1 of 2 Botafogo x Palmeiras in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras Botafogo x Palmeiras in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras

Verdão defends an unbeaten record of 17 matches as a visitor – there were two in the last edition and 15 in the current tournament. It is the best club record in the history of the tournament, surpassing Palmeiras de Felipão, who went 16 games without defeat away from home in 2018 and 2019.

In the 2022 edition, there are nine Palmeiras victories and six draws as a visitor so far, with 22 goals scored and only nine goals conceded. The overall campaign has Verdão with 63 points, with 18 victories, nine draws, two defeats and a 72% success rate.

Sportv team debates the leadership of the “insecible” Palmeiras in the Brasileirão

Until the end of the Brasileirão, Palmeiras will still have nine more rounds to go: Coritiba (home), Atlético-GO (away), São Paulo (home), Avaí (home), Athletico-PR (away), Fortaleza (home) , Cuiabá (outside), América-MG (home) and Internacional (outside).

Remember the undefeated streak of the palm trees as a visitor to the Brasileirão:

11/30/2021: Cuiabá 1×3 Palmeiras

12/6/2021: Athletico-PR 0x0 Palmeiras

4/16/2022: Goiás 1×1 Palmeiras

4/20/2022: Flamengo 0x0 Palmeiras

5/21/2022: Juventude 0x3 Palmeiras

5/29/2022: Santos 0x1 Palmeiras

6/12/2022: Coritiba 0x2 Palmeiras

6/20/2022: São Paulo 1×2 Palmeiras

6/26/2022: Avaí 2×2 Palmeiras

7/10/2022: Fortress 0x0 Palmeiras

7/21/2022: América-MG 0x1 Palmeiras

7/30/2022: Ceará 1×2 Palmeiras

8/13/2022: Corinthians 0x1 Palmeiras

8/27/2022: Fluminense 1×1 Palmeiras

9/3/2022: Red Bull Bragantino 2×2 Palmeiras

9/28/2022: Atlético-MG 0x1 Palmeiras

10/3/2022: Botafogo 1×3 Palmeiras

