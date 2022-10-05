Palmeiras takes advantage to be the best visitor of the running points – 10/04/2022

The victory over Botafogo by 3 to 1 at Engenhão, in Rio, on the night of this Monday (3), sent to Palmeiras what must be the best campaign of a team as a visitor in the history of the Brasileirão since 2006, when the by consecutive points, it now has 20 clubs. This brand today belongs to Fluminense in 2012, who added 39 points in 19 matches, with only two defeats and a 68.4% success rate.

Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras have yet to lose away from home in this Brasileirão — never has a team finished the competition without defeat as a visitor. The performance of Palmeiras after 15 matches and 33 points, with nine wins and six draws, is 73.3%, therefore higher than what Fluminense obtained in 2012.

The four games left outside São Paulo are:

Atlético-GO – 10/10 – 18h

Athletico – 10/25 – 21:45

Cuiabá – 11/6 – 16h

Inter – 11/13 – 16h

Atlético-GO is the third worst home team in this Brazilian, with 15 points in 14 games — they lost seven times in Goiânia, along with Botafogo the team that was most defeated at home.

The game against Athletico will take place on a Tuesday, the week the people from Paraná travel to Guayaquil, Ecuador, where on October 29, a Saturday, they play against Flamengo in the Libertadores final. It is very likely that Felipão will select a fully reserve team at Arena da Baixada.

The clashes against Cuiabá and Inter enter the final stretch of the Brazilian, when Palmeiras, leader of the competition today ten points ahead of the gauchos, may be close to lifting the cup, or even with it already won, if they maintain their current performance.

With 33 points in 15 games as a visitor, Palmeiras already has a higher score than nine teams with the best campaigns in previous years, but who played 19 games. In 2018, the year in which it was champion, the São Paulo club had its best performance away from home, but added only 30 points, three less than it has already done in 2022 – it tied a lot, nine times, with three defeats and seven wins.

Extending the reach to the entire era of consecutive points, which began in 2003, but with 24 clubs (22 in 2005), Palmeiras also has a better record than Cruzeiro in 2003 (61%), Palmeiras in 2004 (55%) and Corinthians 2005 (61%).

THE BEST CAMPAIGNS AS A VISITOR IN BRAZILIAN SINCE 2006:

2022 – Palmeiras – 15j – 33 points – 0 defeat – 73.3% success

2021 – Atlético-MG – 19j – 32 points – 5 losses – 56.1%

2020 – Flamengo – 19j – 34 points – 5 losses – 59.6%

2019 – Flamengo – 19j – 37 points – 4 losses – 64.9%

2018 – Palmeiras – 19j – 30 points – 3 losses – 52.6%

2017 – Corinthians – 19j – 31 points – 6 losses – 54.3%

2016 – Palmeiras – 19j – 34 points – 5 losses – 59.6%

2015 – Corinthians – 19j – 31 points – 4 losses – 54.3%

2014 – Cruzeiro – 19j – 33 points – 4 losses – 57.8%

2013 – Cruzeiro – 19j – 31 points – 6 losses – 54.3%

2012 – Fluminense – 19j – 39 points – 2 losses – 68.4%

2011 – Corinthians – 19j -30 points – 5 losses – 52.6%

2010 – Cruzeiro – 19j -31 points – 6 losses – 54.3%

2009 – Cruzeiro – 19j – 32 points – 5 losses – 56.1%

2008 – São Paulo – 19j – 29 points – 4 losses – 50.8%

2007 – São Paulo – 19j – 35 points – 4 defeats – 61.4%

2006 – Inter – 19j – 34 points – 6 losses – 59.6%