Palmeiras training: Murilo returns, and midfield is lacking | palm trees

Palmeiras can have Murilo back against Coritiba, in a game that will be played next Thursday, at 7 pm, at Allianz Parque, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Embezzlement against Botafogo because of a virus, the defender trained with the squad this Tuesday morning, at the Football Academy.

Athletes who played more than 45 minutes in Rio de Janeiro participated in physical recovery work. The others went to the field for a technical activity in a reduced field.

For the next round, Palmeiras will not be able to count on Zé Rafael, sent off against Botafogo, and Abel Ferreira, who received his third yellow card.

In midfield, Gabriel Menino should be the choice of the Palmeiras coaching staff. On the bench, João Martins will be chosen once again to lead the alviverde team.

Jailson and Raphael Veiga are still recovering from surgeries and should only return to the team next season.

With 63 points, Palmeiras leads the Brazilian Championship with a 10-point advantage over Internacional, currently in second place.

Verdão still has nine more matches until the end of the national competition: Coritiba (home), Atlético-GO (away), São Paulo (home), Avaí (home), Athletico-PR (away), Fortaleza (home), Cuiabá (away), América-MG (home) and Internacional (away) ).

