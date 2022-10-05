Pantanal: Alcides and Maria flee after tragedy with Tenório and Eugênio surprises couple with unexpected decision: “My last”

Couple will switch cities after pawn kills former boss

In wetland, Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Maria (Isabel Teixeira) they won’t waste time and pack their bags to leave the place after the pawn completes his revenge and puts an end to the life of Tenório (Murilo Benicio)responsible for causing countless traumas in the couple’s life.

The match of the pair will be dictated by Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), who, upon discovering Alcides’ attitude, will help him to leave as soon as possible. At first, Maria will insist that you visit her daughter, Guta (Julia Dalavia) and so she can say goodbye, being prevented by her beloved, saying that one day they will return to meet her grandson.

They will then depart for the famous barge of Eugenio (Almir Sater) and the guitarist will shock the couple by revealing that he also has news: “I couldn’t choose a better trip to be my last”, says the man to the friend, leaving her confused.

In shock, Maria will ask him to better explain the speech, receiving a cryptic answer: “I’m already carrying more nostalgia than a passenger”. The housewife will then question the direction of Eugênio’s life, being surprised by the answer: “Your Zé Leôncio made me a proposal, which I am seriously considering accepting…”.

