Pantanal: Alcides exposes Tenório’s death to Maria Bruaca, but has an unpleasant surprise and ‘esculacha’ lover: “There’s nothing left”

In wetland, Tenório (Murilo Benício) will finally pay for his crimes. In the last week of the novel adapted by Bruno Luperi, the land grabber will be killed after a clash with Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira). The Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado), even, will take the form of an anaconda and take advantage of the villain’s injuries to drag him into the river.

After the farmer’s tragic outcome, the pawn will tell everything to Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), but you will have an unpleasant surprise. That’s because, according to information from the OFuxico website, the housewife’s eyes will be filled with tears. “So… Is he dead?“, asks the ex-kettle.

The jagunço, by the way, will be irritated by his lover’s reaction. “Will you cry for him now?“, you will question.”I’m not crying for him… I’m crying for my daughter. And for my grandson too“, Filó’s friend (Dira Paes) counters.Well, the damn thing is dead. And it wasn’t Zaquieu who did the job, it was me“, the employee of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira).

Then, Teixeira’s character will ask how did tenorio die. “I crossed him in the zagaia. Just like the cramullion said it had to be. I stuck him on the floor. And an anaconda did the rest. There’s nothing left of him, Maria“, he will confess.”And if you’re going to cry for the damn thing, go cry somewhere else“, will scold the paranaense.