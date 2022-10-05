Pantanal: cast enjoys first day of ‘vacation’ after filming ends | TV & Famous

Pantanal is a tremendous success, but it is already coming to an end. The recordings of the soap opera, by the way, are over and the cast is officially on vacation!

Marcos Palmeira, interpreter of José Leôncio, enjoyed the free day to take a walk in a mall in Rio de Janeiro with his daughter, Julia. Alanis Guillen, who plays Juma Marruá, also took some time to shop.

José Loreto, known as Tadeu, preferred an outdoor program, accompanied by his daughter, Bella.

“Holidays mode on”, he wrote on the networks.

Marcos Palmeira and his daughter, Julia — Photo: AgNews

José Loreto and his daughter, Bella — Photo: Instagram

Alanis Guillen stopped by the mall after the shooting ended — Photo: Adão/Agnews

