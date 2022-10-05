Pantanal – José Leôncio makes a decision that will affect Filó’s life

After the death of José Leôncio, Filó will have his life impacted forever in Pantanal.

In last Monday’s chapter (03), José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) finally fulfilled the dream of Phylum (Dira Paes) and ended up saying that he loves her in wetland.

The cook always proved to be a great companion of the rancher, where she gave advice, was patient and actively participated in everything that happened on the farm. Lately she’s been worried about the farmer’s health and it’s not for less, the character of Marcos Palmeira has been showing signs that it is not well.

Thus, José Leoncio will fulfill the great dream of his companion of years, marrying her at the end of wetlandbut the next day he will feel very uncomfortable and alone he will go to the living room, he will sit in his armchair and he will have a heart attack.

The housewife will find her husband’s lifeless and frozen body in the living room of the house. After their wedding they go to bed, as the farmer is not in the mood. This will be the last time Phylum you will see the now, husband, alive.

Phylum will be in a panic when she finds her husband dead and the burial of José Leoncio promise to thrill the public, including the coffin will be transported in the eugenio (Almir Sater), accompanied by the farmer’s family and friends.

IMPACTED LIFE

After his death, José Leoncio will become the protector of your family, just like your father, young (Irandhir Santos), which became the old man from the river (Osmar Prado) in wetland.

Years after his death, José Leoncio will reappear, already enchanted as river old man, interacting with the grandchildren who are already a little grown up and will make a bad decision that will affect the future of Phylum forever.

The new old man from the river will decide never to show up for Phylum, as reported by the TV news portal. Like this José Leoncio never saw her father enchanted, the widow will also spend her entire life without seeing her husband as an entity. the mother of Thaddeus (José Loreto) will regret and not believe that the being, which everyone will start to comment on, could be her deceased husband.

“Why do only these children see this Old Man from Rio? If he really is my Zé Leôncio, why doesn’t he show up to me?”, will say the character of Dira Paes in its melancholy denouement.