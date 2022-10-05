Pantanal: Zé Leôncio will have a disagreement with his children | come around

Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) went to São Paulo and, when he returned, ignoring all the doctor’s advice, he told the family that he was fine and even insisted that he would leave in a final entourage alongside his three children. However, the boys have already noticed that their father’s health is compromised and, because of that, they will oppose him.
“I want to know if we’re going to be alone on this journey, Tadeu, or if we’re going to be well served as a pawn?”, comments the farmer, throwing an indirect hint.
“Whenever a Leôncio goes after cattle on this land, he is never alone”, replies José Lucas.
“And you, Joventino… What do you say?”, asks the father of the three.
“You can count on me… If you tell Filó that you didn’t take your exams”, he replies, putting this condition.
“Who do you think you are to threaten me?” asks the farmer.
“I’m your son… And I’m not threatening you, I’m imposing my conditions.”
“In my entourage, nobody imposes anything… Much less for me! (…) If you want to make her more nervous than she already is, feel free. Whether knowing or not knowing… I’m going to take these cattle anyway! You being together with me or me going alone”, he declares.