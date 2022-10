A state-of-the-art treatment that recently arrived in Brazil promises to be effective and revolutionary for people suffering from Parkinson’s disease. The Exablate Neuro, brought to the country by Strattner, a company that innovates products for the health area, uses a focused ultrasound to reach the deepest areas of the brain, without the need for surgical incisions, and to act on the points that may be causing the tremors.

Already approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the procedure allows treating symptoms of patients not only with Parkinson’s, but with essential tremor and neuropathic pain. Only one session is needed for immediate and permanent improvement of the disorders.

Image: Shutterstock

How does Exablate Neuro work?

The technology involves using high-frequency sound waves precisely guided by MRI to perform an ablation (removal/destruction) within the brain at the focal point that is causing the symptoms. The patient, who is awake during the session, wears a piezo-ceramic helmet for the procedure. From the control room next door, the clinician monitors the temperature rise in the target, adjacent regions and lesion formation in real time.

During non-invasive surgery, the physician also accesses the patient constantly to assess symptom improvement and mitigate any adverse effects. Using the mouse instead of the scalpel, he commands more than 1,000 high-frequency sonic beams to be aimed exactly at the target, providing immediate relief from tremor with minimal side effects.

The technology does not emit ionizing radiation and the treatment lasts approximately three hours, including preparation and exams. The patient is discharged on the same day.

Brazil and patients with tremors

In Brazil, it is estimated that 20% of the population over 65 years old suffers from essential tremor, a disorder capable of affecting the patient’s hands, diction, legs and head. The disease, however, is often misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease, a neurological disease that affects a person’s movements and affects about 200,000 Brazilians, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO). Among the symptoms of Parkinson’s are tremors, slowness of movement, muscle stiffness, imbalance and changes in speech and writing. Exablate Neuro treats the symptoms of both conditions.

“There are millions of Brazilians suffering from essential tremor or tremor-predominant Parkinson’s disease, and Exablate Neuro focused ultrasound has the potential to change their lives through an incision-free procedure. We look forward to bringing this transformative technology to medical centers across Brazil and helping to advance medicine in our country,” said Felipe Strattner, Strattner’s director of strategy.

Image: shutterstock/Chinnapong

The Exablate Neuro is the world’s first and only focused ultrasound device to treat essential tremor and Parkinson’s disease for patients who are unresponsive to drugs. The equipment was created by Insightec, an Israeli medical technology company. The platform is already in use, since 2018, in more than 100 medical centers around the world. In Latin America, only the population of Chile already benefits from the treatment.

More information about Exablate Neuro is available here. Doctors and patients interested in the treatment can also register on the company’s website to receive information.

