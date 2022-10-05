Paulo Gustavo’s sister discloses the actor’s message before he dies

Sister of comedian Paulo Gustavo makes publication that shakes Brazil

the eternal comedian Paulo Gustavo continues to miss his fans and family members and, no doubt, will never be forgotten.

This Monday, the 4th, the sister of the actor who passed away just over 1 year ago, in May 2021 after complications from Covid 19, director Ju Amaral, left her followers completely touched by sharing an exchange of messages between the artist and a friend while he was still hospitalized. The publication of Paulo Gustavo’s sister made Brazil cry.

The post published on their social networks is a report made by Felipe Braz, with whom the exchange of messages with Paulo Gustavo took place. In fact, during the conversation, the comedian makes a very special request to his friend: Paulo Gustavo asks him to pray for his improvement, so that he can get out of the hospital.

“I fucked up with Covid, the scenes you see on Globo are me. ask your mother [rezar por mim], I’m living in terror, but pray for me”, asks comedian Paulo Gustavo, in the messages sent, and of course, his friend’s request is granted. “I’m praying on my knees”, Felipe replies, also guaranteeing that his mother was also in prayer.

Much pain

When posting such a publication, Ju Amaral, shocked and missed, did not hide her emotion when she saw the messages exchanged by her brother. Ju also showed affection for the family friend: “Pain! I love you, Philip. Let’s pray,” she wrote.

“He said that he would survive and that we would laugh a lot, but that the battle was not won. He asked me to pray, asked me to send him all my energy. All Brazil prayed. The whole of Brazil sent energy”, said the actor’s sister.

The publication caused a lot of commotion in the comedian’s followers and friends, who did not spare messages of affection and showed support: “A huge kiss, Ju”, “How strong! I love you”, “Paulo Gustavo forever, and he never again”, said some of them.