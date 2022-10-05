Paulo Sousa becomes a topic and promises to ‘let the dogs out’ on leaving Flamengo: “A lot to talk about”

After losing in a comeback to Fortaleza, away from home, Flamengo returned to Maracanã last Saturday (1) and won Red Bull Bragantino by 4-1. With the victory, the team led by Dorival Júnior recovered points that had been wasting in the Brazilian Championship, which made the red-black team leave the G-4. Now, it occupies the fifth position, with 48 points in 29 rounds.

This was Flamengo’s first victory in the last five games. Before that, there were two defeats and two draws. In addition to preparing for the next clash in the national championship, when Internacional will host Internacional this Wednesday (5), at 9:30 pm Brasília time, the fans of the Carioca team were also taken by surprise with news from Europe, but which makes no reference to transfers.

It is Paulo Sousa, former coach of the club, who left Brazil and was replaced by Dorival in charge of the Gávea team. That’s because, during the broadcast of the match between Inter Milan, from Italy, and Barcelona, ​​from Spain, in the UEFA Champions League, reporter João Venturi revealed a conversation he had with the Portuguese captain, who is on Italian soil looking for a job. after the departure of Fla.

According to him, some behind the scenes should be revealed in the future. “There’s a lot to talk about, but it’s not the time yet. Flamengo is in two finals and I need to respect that”, said Paulo Sousa to the SBT reporter. The Lusitanian offered to work in Italian football, and Internazionale itself emerged as a possible target. In the country of the boot, the former coach of the Flamengo had a spell at Fiorentina between 2015 and 2017.