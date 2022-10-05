Pawns move in political chess and Ibovespa has limited rise; dollar drops to R$ 5.16

If yesterday (03) the strong rise of the Ibovespa went far beyond the gains seen on Wall Street, today the day was marked by the opposite movement.

In New York, investors remained optimistic about the possibility that the latest US economic data could lead the Federal Reserve to reduce the pace of its monetary adjustment and, for the second day in a row, the Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones showed expressive gains, around 3%.

The Ibovespa movement was more restrained. The main Brazilian stock market index rose 0.08% to 116,230 points, while the spot dollar dropped 0.11% to R$5.1680. That’s because investors’ attention is back on the country’s political board.

Some polls show that despite the space conquered by Bolsonaro in the first round, former president Lula is still the favorite to emerge victorious from the election – what is now expected is that the two candidates will make moves towards convergence towards the center.

After a day of rest for candidates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro, when the Brazilian stock exchange took the opportunity to pass on the new names elected to Congress, Tuesday (04) was a move to the front line. Thus, new political alliances begin to form.

Sergio Moro, Rodrigo Garcia and Cláudio Castro were some of the names that accepted to take the stand of the current president in this second round. On the other hand, former candidate Ciro Gomes and the Citizenship party have already signaled that Bolsonaro is the “enemy” to be defeated.

political chess

After a day of rest from campaign life, the main names in national politics returned to move within the political chess.

In one of the most anticipated moments of this second round, Ciro Gomes, who finished the first round in fourth place, followed the position adopted by the PDT and decided to support Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. According to the former minister, this is the “only way out”.

The Citizenship party, which was part of the coalition for the candidacy of Simone Tebet, also transferred its support to the PT. The defeated candidate for the government of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) said he supported Bolsonaro “unconditionally” for reelection -Sergio Moro, Romeu Zema, governor of Minas and Cláudio Castro, governor-elect of Rio de Janeiro, also reinforced the current president’s platform .

Again, Musk?

The market has once again flirted with the possibility that Twitter will in fact pass to the control of Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk. the businessman again proposed to buy the company at the initial offering price — US$ 54.20 per share.

The information had been anticipated earlier by Bloomberg and was confirmed in mid-afternoon by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Two weeks before going to court, Musk sent a letter to Twitter and also to the securities commission reinforcing his proposed purchase. Shares on the social network reacted intensely and rose by more than 20%.

Ibovespa up and down

3R Petroleum (RRRP3) followed the strong appreciation of oil on Tuesday, but also reflected the improvement in the Bank of America (BofA) estimate for its shares. According to a report released this morning, analysts at the institution believe that the oil company’s shares could rise by more than 100%.

Subsequently, shares in the commodities sector began to shine again, especially CSN Mineração (CMIN3) and CSN (CSNA3). Check out the best performances of the day on the Ibovespa:

CODE NAME ULT VAR RRRP3 3R Petroleum ON BRL 41.60 9.33% AMER3 Americanas SA BRL 19.33 6.03% LWSA3 Locaweb ON BRL 10.38 5.60% CMIN3 CSN Mining ON BRL 3.69 5.43% CSNA3 CSN ON BRL 13.90 4.91%

With the profit taking movement, state-owned companies — which were the main positive highlight in the previous session — underwent an adjustment movement, especially Banco do Brasil (BBSA3) and Cemig (CMIG4). Also check out the biggest drops of the day: