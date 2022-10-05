Peace in Ukraine Possible if Biden’s Government Stops Sending Military Aid, Says Former US Senator

Abhishek Pratap 15 hours ago News Comments Off on Peace in Ukraine Possible if Biden’s Government Stops Sending Military Aid, Says Former US Senator 1 Views

Last week, the US pledged an additional $1.1 billion military aid package to Ukraine.




Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

15-year-old student uses CAC gun to shoot 3 at school

posted on 10/05/2022 14:49 / updated on 10/05/2022 14:49 (credit: peaceful) A 15-year-old teenager shot …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved