Sputnik – The chances of peace between Russia and Ukraine will only be possible when the US stops sending Kiev billions of dollars in arms, former Virginia senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

Last week, the US promised an additional package of military aid to Ukraine worth $1.1 billion, including the delivery of 18 new Himars rocket systems.

The Pentagon said the country has provided nearly $17 billion in security assistance to Kiev since January 2021.

“I think there might be some chance of peace when people start to understand that we [EUA] We need to stop sending money for weapons all over the world,” Black said. “I think the determination of the West is that the war must go on, regardless of how many Ukrainians die in the process, and certainly no matter how many Russians die in the process.” “, he added.

The former US senator said that the overspending that is taking place in the West has destabilized currency markets and caused all sorts of economic disruptions.

Black said it was unclear whether negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine could be successful.

“I think we’ll have to see what happens over the winter. I think there will be some more upheaval in both the US and Europe and I hope that will generate some movement towards peace talks, but right now the situation is very murky.” .

Meanwhile, Black said the US needs to start taking care of matters within the country rather than sending in military aid, especially as the economy is becoming increasingly unstable.

